Class 4A

NOTE The first regular-season rankings will be released Jan. 7

BOYS

EARLY-SEASON NO. 1 Little Rock Christian

COACH Kyle Pennington

CONFERENCE 4A-5

2022-23 RECORD 27-8

LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING No. 1

KEY RETURNERS J.J. Andrews (6-6, So.), Landren Blocker (6-5, Sr.)

CIRCLED DATES Dec. 9 vs. Little Rock Central, Dec. 15 vs. Bryant, Dec. 16 vs. North Little Rock

OVERVIEW

There may not be a more star-studded team in the class, or possibly the state, than the Warriors. Little Rock Christian has four starters back but is approaching the year with a business-like mentality. That may be the reason why the defending champions have scheduled the best of the best in the state.

TIER TWO Farmington, Mills, Morrilton

Farmington deserves to be right there with Little Rock Christian, but the Warriors are the champs until otherwise. But Layne Taylor may have something to say about that come March. Mills and Morrilton are two teams with tons of potential as well, but they aren't the only ones.

TIER THREE Forrest City, Dardanelle, Huntsville

Forrest City did lose a key piece in Jarvis Palmer, who transferred to Springdale, but Coach Marcus Britt will get the most out of what he has returning. Dardanelle will have to restock a bit after Braden Tanner graduated, and Huntsville has looked like a team to be reckoned with.

SLEEPER WHEN RANKINGS ARE RELEASED ON JAN. 7 Arkadelphia, Fountain Lake

MUST-SEE ENTERTAINMENT

PLAYERYEARTEAM

J.J. AndrewsSophomoreLR Christian

Landren BlockerSeniorLR Christian

Layne TaylorSeniorFarmington

JaCorey MoselySeniorMorrilton

Kobe OgdenSeniorHuntsville

OTHER BOX-OFFICE ATTRACTIONS

PLAYERYEARTEAM

Melvin ShawSeniorForrest City

James ElgasJuniorArkadelphia

Cole KirbySeniorBrookland

Anthony HesterSophomoreMills

Gavin RaathSeniorJoe T. Robinson

UNDERCLASSMAN TO KEEP AN EYE ON

Rod Chaten Jr.SophomoreDardanelle

BURNING QUESTION:

CAN ANYONE STOP LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN?

Little Rock Christian can and will score points against anyone, but it's on the defensive end where it takes things personal. Jameel Wesley Jr. may be one of the best on-ball defenders this side of the Mississippi River, and both Blocker and Andrews have no problem taking the other team's best player.

INQUIRING MINDS WANT TO KNOW IF ...

Farmington can seal the deal. Layne Taylor took the Cardinals to the second round of the Class 4A state tournament as a freshman and sophomore before guiding them to the semifinals last season. Farmington has as good of a chance as anyone to break through to the title game, especially since Taylor is surrounded by capable shooters. He's got Jaxon Berry inside, too, to man the paint. Time will tell.

GIRLS

EARLY-SEASON NO. 1 Farmington

COACH Brad Johnson

CONFERENCE 4A-1

2022-23 RECORD 36-1

LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING No. 1

KEY RETURNERS Marin Adams (6-0, Jr.), Reese Shirey (5-5, Sr.)

CIRCLED DATES Dec. 2 vs. Duncanville, Texas, Dec. 9 at Little Rock Christian, Jan. 5 at Gravette, Feb. 9 vs. Gravette

OVERVIEW

The Lady Cardinals are the deepest team in Class 4A, and that's even with Jenna Lawrence now at the University of Arkansas. Adams and Shirey can dominate for the champs, but so can Zoey Bershers, J'myra London, Hannah Moss and Kayce McCumber. Just an abundance of weapons for Johnson.

TIER TWO Nashville, Gravette, Clinton

Nashville may or may not get its top athlete, Aaliyah Hollins, back this season, but the Scrapperettes' defense will take them a long way. Gravette has the most experience of anyone in the class, and Clinton's upside might be the best of any one outside of Farmington.

TIER THREE Star City, Brookland, Pulaski Academy

Star City and Brookland both were knocking on the door last season before ultimately coming up short. Both have key players in tow who can help them challenge. Also, watch out for Pulaski Academy and that young bunch. Rick Treadwell has some standouts on that team.

SLEEPER WHEN RANKINGS ARE RELEASED ON JAN. 7 Dardanelle, Gentry

MUST-SEE ENTERTAINMENT

PLAYERYEARTEAM

Shalyn LyleJuniorNashville

Marin AdamsJuniorFarmington

Abigail ParksSeniorClinton

Kinley MorrisSeniorBrookland

Lexi HenrySeniorPrairie Grove

OTHER BOX-OFFICE ATTRACTIONS

PLAYERYEARTEAM

Anslee BallewSeniorStar City

Brynn RomineSeniorGravette

Charnelle HoofSeniorForrest City

Stevie TannerSophomoreDardanelle

Jennifer HartmanSeniorMorrilton

UNDERCLASSMAN TO KEEP AN EYE ON

Randi StewartFreshmanPulaski Academy

BURNING QUESTION:

A TRIFECTA FOR FARMINGTON AND NASHVILLE?

The road to Hot Springs may be a little easier for Farmington than it will be for Nashville. There's a chance the Scrapperettes won have one of their best, if not their best, player this season so they'll have to get it done collectively. Nashville is guard-heavy as well, but there's not a better team in the state that causes as much havoc on defense as they do.

INQUIRING MINDS WANT TO KNOW IF ...

The 4A-1 Conference may again be the top league in the class. Farmington and Gravette appear to be legit title contenders, but Gentry was a semifinalist a year ago, and Prairie Grove has Henry. Pea Ridge is also expected to return to normal, which means Heath Neal's crew will threaten for a championship.