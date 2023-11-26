Class 5A

NOTE The first regular-season rankings will be released Jan. 7

BOYS

EARLY-SEASON NO. 1 Pine Bluff

COACH Billy Dixon

CONFERENCE 5A-South

2022-23 RECORD 25-7

LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING No. 1

KEY RETURNERS Courtney Crutchfield (6-3, Sr.), Austyn Dendy (6-2, Sr.)

CIRCLED DATES Dec. 5 vs. Lake Hamilton, Dec. 8 vs. Bryant, Jan. 19 vs. Hot Springs, Jan. 23 at Lake Hamilton

OVERVIEW

To be the champ, a team has to be the champ, and Pine Bluff is still the champ. The Zebras have four starters back and got a huge pickup in Randy Emerson, who will help as soon as he steps on the floor. Now that the Zebras' leaders are done with football, they can get into basketball shape and the possibilities for a repeat will rocket up.

TIER TWO Marion, Lake Hamilton, Russellville, Little Rock Parkview

This is the deepest classification in the state, with as many as eight or nine teams having really good shots at a title. Marion is stout with stars, and Lake Hamilton will get going once it's healthy, particularly with Ty Robinson. Parkview has a talented backcourt that's paired with Dallas Thomas, and Greg Chenault will have Russellville on track. Any combination of teams can be placed on this layer, literally.

TIER THREE Nettleton, Vilonia, Hot Springs, Jacksonville, Maumelle

Taylor Smith is as exciting as they come, and Vilonia will only get better as the season progresses behind its three-headed terror of Ethan Dietz, Josh Lawrence and Dashun Spence. Jacksonville has a potent lineup with Jayce Tillman and Bryson Hammond, Hot Springs returns just about everyone and Maumelle's duo of Jacob Lanier and Markalon Rochell is legit. It has all the makings for a monumental season in 5A.

SLEEPER WHEN RANKINGS ARE RELEASED ON JAN. 7 Benton

MUST-SEE ENTERTAINMENT

PLAYERYEARTEAM

Ty RobinsonSeniorLake Hamilton

Courtney CrutchfieldSeniorPine Bluff

Taylor SmithSeniorNettleton

Jai'Chaunn HayesJuniorWhite Hall

Terrion BurgessJuniorBenton

OTHER BOX-OFFICE ATTRACTIONS

PLAYERYEARTEAM

Dashun SpenceSeniorVilonia

Jacob LanierSophomoreMaumelle

Justin MaySenioreStem

Lyndell BuckinghamJuniorMarion

Dallas ThomasSeniorLR Parkview

UNDERCLASSMAN TO KEEP AN EYE ON

LaDaryl RobinsonSophomoreMarion

BURNING QUESTION:

IS THERE NOT A CLEAR-CUT FAVORITE?

Pine Bluff is the favorite going in, but by no stretch are the Zebras overwhelmingly better than the others. Any of the teams in the above can win the state crowns. In fact, programs like Searcy, Mountain Home and Little Rock Catholic will make it tough during league play for some of these groups.

INQUIRING MINDS WANT TO KNOW IF ...

There are other impact players out there. As a matter of fact, there are a surplus of others who are bound for breakout campaigns. Guys like Walker Lewis from Little Rock Catholic, Noah Romine from Sheridan, Cameron Frazier from Russellville and Deryeus Fowlkes from Sylvan Hills are just a handful of student athletes who'll make a difference for their respective teams.

GIRLS

EARLY-SEASON NO. 1 Vilonia

COACH Jeremy Simon

CONFERENCE 5A-Central

2022-23 RECORD 29-5

LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING No. 2

KEY RETURNERS Sidni Middleton (5-9, Jr.), Maddie Manion (5-11, So.)

CIRCLED DATES Jan. 5 at Little Rock Christian, Jan. 27 vs. Nashville, Feb. 2 vs. Little Rock Christian

OVERVIEW

Vilonia will be on a mission from this point on after losing last season's state title game to old nemesis Greenwood. The Lady Eagles have already made amends for that, but Jeremy Simon's team won't be satisfied until it's lifting a state title trophy up in March.

TIER TWO Greenwood, Mountain Home, West Memphis

It might appear that everyone will be chasing Vilonia and Greenwood, the defending champion, but those two will be joined by others, starting with upstart Mountain Home and always tough West Memphis. The Lady Blue Devils still have the Price sisters at their disposal.

TIER THREE Nettleton, Russellville, Little Rock Christian

Nettleton may be the surprise team in Class 5A this season under new Coach Kevin Frisbee. Russellville has a new coach in LaShanta Johnson, and she'll have a team that'll be able to play fast or slow. Little Rock Christian will never be out of a game as long as either Whitley Rogers or A.J. Jackson is on the floor.

SLEEPER WHEN RANKINGS ARE RELEASED ON JAN. 7 Lake Hamilton

MUST-SEE ENTERTAINMENT

PLAYERYEARTEAM

Sidni MiddletonJuniorVilonia

Anna TrustySeniorGreenwood

Whitley RogersSophomoreLR Christian

Brenna BurkSeniorRussellville

Kayden PorterSeniorSheridan

OTHER BOX-OFFICE ATTRACTIONS

PLAYERYEARTEAM

Carmen McShanSeniorNettleton

Zaniyah JohnsonSophomoreSearcy

Amelia RogersSeniorHS Lakeside

Ny'asia JacksonSeniorMarion

A.J. JacksonJuniorLR Christian

UNDERCLASSMAN TO KEEP AN EYE ON

Braylee WinfreySophomoreLake Hamilton

BURNING QUESTION:

IS A THREE-PEAT IN THE CARDS FOR GREENWOOD?

Greenwood isn't falling off, and the early loss to Vilonia won't change that. Those two will jockey for the No. 1 spot all season. The Lady Bulldogs lost a few main pieces, namely Mady Cartwright. Still, Anna Trusty and Brooklyn Woolsey remain, as are others, and that alone could be more than enough to reel in state championship No. 8.

INQUIRING MINDS WANT TO KNOW IF ...

West Memphis will have a different like now that Janiya Tucker and Clemisha Prackett have graduated. Erica Leak is a mastermind at getting her teams to connect quickly, and that'll likely be the case this season. The Lady Blue Devils may take some lumps early, but those will be few and far between.