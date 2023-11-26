Aces on Bridge

DEAR MR. WOLFF: Say my left-hand opponent opens one spade, my partner passes and the next hand raises to two spades. What would two no-trump by me show here?

-- Two Suits,

Saint John's, Newfoundland

DEAR READER: You could play this as natural, but you would need a source of tricks to do so. An ordinary balanced 16-count will not make three no-trump when the opponents have values and their own long suit to set up. However, most use the unusual two no-trump, showing at least 5-5 shape in two suits. Whether it be any two suits or specifically the minors is another matter of partnership arrangement. The former is technically superior, but the latter is simpler. If they bid and raise hearts, two no-trump can be reserved for the minors, with three hearts as a Michaels cue bid.

DEAR READER: You hold ; A-5-3, k K-J-10-8-5, l 4, ' 8-7-3-2 and hear your left-hand opponent open two diamonds, weak. Partner overcalls two spades, and your right-hand opponent bids three diamonds. What say you?

-- Distributional,

Willoughby, Ohio

DEAR READER: I would bid just three spades, competitive not invitational, but you could make a case for raising to four spades with this much shape. I would bid four spades if my singleton diamond were a surprise, but partner can probably visualize my holding short diamonds on this auction, in which case he will be in a good position to decide whether to bid on.

DEAR READER: What would you do with ; J, k 9, l A-K-8-4-2, ' Q-10-9-8-6-2, at love all, after your right-hand opponent opens one club ahead of you?

-- Wildman,

Rockford, Ill.

DEAR READER: If I could bid two clubs naturally, I would do that. If not, I would content myself with a one-diamond overcall, contravening my principle of bidding my longer suit first whenever possible. Pass is not an option; I'd prefer a somewhat undisciplined jump to three clubs rather than that.

DEAR READER: How far forcing should a negative double of a three-heart overcall be?

-- High Level,

Trenton, N.J.

DEAR READER: If the auction starts with a one-level opening in a minor by partner and a three-heart overcall, I think a negative double should be forcing only as far as three spades. If you do not do that, responder with four spades and approximately invitational values will be frozen out. Yes, it will help your constructive bidding to play the response as forcing, but I remain unconvinced of the technical merits of that.

DEAR READER: I do not think it makes much sense to stage a trials event using electronic tablets when the actual event it qualifies for will use real cards. What do you make of this?

-- USBC,

Huntington, W.Va.

DEAR READER: I think it is up to the organizers. If they deem that playing with electronic equipment will increase efficiency and security, they can implement this for their own tournaments. Note that over the course of the last year, more and more events are switching to electronic devices in the latter stages. This allows a permanent record of the play to be generated far more easily, which is good for all us reporters!

