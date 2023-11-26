Anniversaries

Wanda and Fred Landers Jr. of Conway have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple were married Nov. 17, 1973. She is the former Wanda Stark and a retired teacher at Baptist Preparatory Schools. He is an accountant at Wayne Landers Bookkeeping Services. They are the parents of Wayne Landers and Jennifer Landers, both of Conway. They have one grandchild.

Saundra and Earnest Beasley of Little Rock celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple were married Nov. 17, 1973. She is the former Saundra Johnson and retired as a supervisor in the Teacher Certification department at the Arkansas Department of Education. He is a Navy veteran and retired from the U.S. Postal Service. They are the parents of three children and have two grandchildren and two-great grandchildren.