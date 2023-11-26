Arkies in the Beltway | Week of Nov. 26, 2023

Welcome to "Arkies in the Beltway" for the week of Nov. 26, 2023. I'm Alex Thomas, Washington Correspondent for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Congress is taking more time to work on a new farm bill after missing the original Sept. 30 deadline to pass such legislation.

As part of the recent continuing resolution keeping the federal government open, Congress agreed to extend current programs through next September.

Congress approves a farm bill on a cycle, which includes updates to programs related to nutrition assistance, conservation, research and commodity protections, among others.

Arkansas' congressional delegation has roles in putting the final farm bill together; Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., serves as the top Republican on the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee, and Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Jonesboro, is a member of the House Agriculture Committee.

