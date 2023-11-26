Bankruptcy watch

ALEXANDER John S. Verlenden, 12815 County Line Road, Nov. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
Brooke Williams, 9073 Pleasant Valley Drive, Nov. 21, 2023, Chapter 7.
ALMA Glenda Gail Daniel, 1424 Northwoods Drive, Nov. 21, 2023, Chapter 7.
AMITY Levon Jay Dearing, 1719 Ark. 84, Nov. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
Stephanie Dearing, 1719 Ark. 84, Nov. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
ARKADELPHIA Lori A. Stafford, 218 N. 11th St., Apt. 45, Nov. 16, 2023, Chapter 7.
BALD KNOB William L. Brown, 260 Wells Road, Nov. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
Jennifer S. Brown, 260 Wells Road, Nov. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
BARLING Marcella Garrett, 1101 Short 10th St., Nov. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
BEEBE Patricia D. Hambrick, 604 W. College, Nov. 18, 2023, Chapter 7.
BENTON Tina Joy Jones, 2600 E. Long Hills Road, Apt. 1911, Nov. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
Rosemarie Jacobs, 513 N. Summit Road, Nov. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
Michael C. Landry, 3508 Buckeye Cove, Nov. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
Lesley T. Landry, 3508 Buckeye Cove, Nov. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
Shanna L. Caldwell, 8961 Wingate Drive, Nov. 20, 2023, Chapter 7.
Jillian L. Hawkins, 1004 Norwich Drive, Nov. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
Kelvin White, 1427 Saw Grass Cove, Nov. 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
BOONEVILLE Philip Lance Hattabaugh, 12170 Freedom Road, Nov. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
Casey Nichole Faughn, 424 N. Broadway, Nov. 20, 2023, Chapter 7.
BROOKLAND Larry James Williams, 235 N. Oak St., Nov. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
Terra Shante Williams, 235 N. Oak St., Nov. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
CABOT Dino Huskanovic, 362 Ballard Road, Nov. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
Alicia C. Huskanovic, 362 Ballard Road, Nov. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
Jeffrey A. Majeske, 2812 Backbone Road, Nov. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
CENTERTON John C. Gregory, 611 Carlson St., Nov. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
Donna L. Gregory, 611 Carlson St., Nov. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
Anthony Carl Mangiameli, 541 Spur Lane, Nov. 20, 2023, Chapter 7.
CLARKSVILLE Jimmie Don Scrivner, 203 S. Meadow Place, Nov. 16, 2023, Chapter 7.
CLINTON Wallace Reid Hurt, 141 Graystone Road, Nov. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
Catherine Ann Johnson, 141 Graystone Road, Nov. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
CONWAY Wesley Neil Johnston, 4 Bishop Lane, Nov. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
Austin Landry Brewton, 3320 Appomatox Drive, Nov. 20, 2023, Chapter 7.
Lisa Ann Bridgeman, 1505 Hairston Place, Nov. 21, 2023, Chapter 7.
Leslie Travers, 4 Rickey Drive, Nov. 21, 2023, Chapter 7.
Jeremy Hendrix, 685 Ingram Village Alley, Nov. 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
Ty C. Turner, 3440 Jeff Davis Drive, Nov. 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
Tiffany A. Turner, 3440 Jeff Davis Drive, Nov. 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
CRAWFORDSVILLE Michelle Johnson, 2304 Smokey Alley Road, Nov. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
DUMAS Richard Thomas Riley, 1669 U.S. 165, Nov. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
DYESS Terry Wayne Menz, 313-B E. Second St., Nov. 16, 2023, Chapter 7.
EDGEMONT Mickey Randall Carlton, 679 Brewer Road, Nov. 20, 2023, Chapter 12.
Pamula Jean Carlton, 679 Brewer Road, Nov. 20, 2023, Chapter 12.
EL DORADO Joe Nathan Lewis, 1441 N. Roselawn, Nov. 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
Leonia Easter Lewis, 1441 N. Roselawn, Nov. 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
FORREST CITY Chastity Noel Carl, P.O. Box 1244, Nov. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
Shawanda L. Dawson, 1017 Lindauer, Nov. 20, 2023, Chapter 7.
FORT SMITH Rebecca Louise Walker, 1701 Brazil Ave., Nov. 16, 2023, Chapter 7.
Michael Stephens, 1310 Burnham Road, Nov. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
Erin Stephens, 1310 Burnham Road, Nov. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
Jennifer Sisk, 1204 S. 22nd St., Nov. 18, 2023, Chapter 7.
Noemi Valle de Segovia, 1811 S. 47th St., Nov. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
Jack Lafayette Gray, 8605 S. 32nd Terrace, Nov. 20, 2023, Chapter 7.
Jacqueline Kay Bruneck, 2301 S. 46th St., Nov. 20, 2023, Chapter 7.
Floyd Orbin Bruneck II, 2301 S. 46th St., Nov. 20, 2023, Chapter 7.
Rebecca Clark, 7114 Texas Road 57, Nov. 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
HARRISON Anthony E. Wall, 2159 Cedar Road, Nov. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
Jeremy D. Roberts, 501 S. Chestnut St., Nov. 20, 2023, Chapter 7.
Amber F. Roberts, 501 S. Chestnut St., Nov. 20, 2023, Chapter 7.
HARTMAN Dollye June Curless, 206 Private Road 2260, Nov. 21, 2023, Chapter 7.
HOT SPRINGS Sherry J. Humphrey, 208 E. Grand Ave., Nov. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
Anthony Voydetich, 188 Teheva Lane, Nov. 20, 2023, Chapter 7.
Rosemarie Voydetich, 188 Teheva Lane, Nov. 20, 2023, Chapter 7.
Benita Martinez, 1021 Pleasant St., Nov. 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
HUNTSVILLE George Richard Loera, 615 N. Gaskill St, Nov. 21, 2023, Chapter 7.
JACKSONVILLE Serina Washington, 2151 Camelton St., Nov. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
Andrea Polston, 701 Brewer St., Nov. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
Thomas D. Keeler, 205 White Wing Way, Nov. 21, 2023, Chapter 7.
Jennifer L. Keeler, 205 White Wing Way, Nov. 21, 2023, Chapter 7.
JONESBORO Curtis Murphy, 215 E. Cherry Ave., Apt. H, Nov. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
Brittine Murphy, 215 E. Cherry Ave., Apt. H, Nov. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
Jessie Wayne Gleason, 13231 U.S. 49 S, Nov. 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
JUDSONIA Casey Jones II, 1102 Missile Base Road, Nov. 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
LITTLE ROCK Alfred Ray Caton, Jr., 4622 Honey Suckle Road, Nov. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
Ashley Rudd-Cain, 7820 W. Cap Ave., Apt. 708, Nov. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
Chandria E. Willis, 1112 S. Pulaski St., Nov. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
Schawnee Hightower, 13409 Christopher Drive, Nov. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
Christopher Barbour, 2010 Rebsamen Park Drive, Nov. 17, 2023, Chapter 7.
Lee B. Thompson, 2829 Romine Road, Nov. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
Mary Angela Brewer, 2905 Lee Ave., Nov. 17, 2023, Chapter 7.
Christopher McCall, 20 Fair Oaks Drive, Nov. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
Donald W. Tidwell, 1211 W 37th St., Nov. 18, 2023, Chapter 7.
Phyllis C. Tidwell, 1211 W. 37th St., Nov. 18, 2023, Chapter 7.
Vallabhai Bandrapalli, 137 Holland Lane, Nov. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
Stanley Giles, 19 Java Court, Nov. 20, 2023, Chapter 7.
Fatisha Giles, 19 Java Court, Nov. 20, 2023, Chapter 7.
Kali Briana Cloird, 11810 Springtree Drive, Nov. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
Alex Diarndria Cloird, 11810 Springtree Drive, Nov. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
Katherine Backus, 12 Avant Garde Drive, Nov. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
Chanetra Gaines, 49 Belmont Drive, Nov. 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
Raven Cole, 3226 Battery, Nov. 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
Alicia Parks, 8620 Edwina Drive, Nov. 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
Mercedes Morgan, 5913 Timberview Road, Nov. 21, 2023, Chapter 7.
Kiley Ammon, 16401 Chenal Valley Drive, Nov. 21, 2023, Chapter 7.
Raven Ammon, 16401 Chenal Valley Drive, Nov. 21, 2023, Chapter 7.
Ashley Dyer, 24 Lamont Drive, Nov. 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
LONOKE Leah Winningham, 585 Triple J Drive, Nov. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
Henrietta James, 103 Woodlawn Drive, Nov. 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
Kristina Casteel Dulaney, 611 Fletcher Place, Nov. 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
MABELVALE Maria Michelle Vargas, 6323 E. Draw, Nov. 17, 2023, Chapter 7.
Chanda R. Lofton, 10684 Jewell Drive, Nov. 17, 2023, Chapter 7.
Roy D. Anderson, 11507 Legion Hut Road, Nov. 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
MALVERN Richard Coston, 298 Majorie Lane, Nov. 16, 2023, Chapter 7.
Neta Coston, 298 Majorie Lane, Nov. 16, 2023, Chapter 7.
James Edward Merritt, 514 Oaklawn, Nov. 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
MAUMELLE Aimee King, 10720 Richsmith Lane, Apt. 619, Nov. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
Devon D. Williams, 8303 Counts Massie Road, Apt. 206, Nov. 19, 2023, Chapter 7.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK Helen F. Gaines, 13918 Faulkner Lake, Nov. 16, 2023, Chapter 7.
Marhissa Shelton, 10609 Paul Eells Drive, Apt. 17, Nov. 16, 2023, Chapter 7.
Lindsay Taylor Hastings, 1641 Rockwater Blvd., #206, Nov. 17, 2023, Chapter 7.
Kyra Dobbins, 1405 Aster Drive, Nov. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
Morgan R. Rogers, 2011 Aztec Drive, Apt. 1406, Nov. 20, 2023, Chapter 7.
Jessica Freeman, 1404 W. 21st St, Nov. 20, 2023, Chapter 7.
Gary E. Manning, 1516 Schaer St., Nov. 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
OZARK Samuel Guy Wilcox, 10115 Philpot Road, Nov. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
Lara Jayne Wilcox, 10115 Philpot Road, Nov. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
PIGGOTT Sheena Nicole Swindle, 592 N. Thornton Ave., Nov. 20, 2023, Chapter 7.
PINE BLUFF Derrick Maurice Gooley, 1201 Berkshire Drive, Nov. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
Alice Faye Gooley, 1201 Berkshire Drive, Nov. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
Stephanie D. Crane Sampson, 4110 W. 30th, Nov. 20, 2023, Chapter 7.
Marques Lee, 812 W. 26th, Nov. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
Gwendolyn Fay Jones, 4303 Ryburn Road, Nov. 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
POTTSVILLE Randy Ray Jackson, 300 Letta Drive, Nov. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
PULASKI COUNTY Colesia Perry, P.O. Box 278, Nov. 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
ROYAL Russell Godwin, 611 Ragweed Valley Road, Nov. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
RUSSELLVILLE Connie Carrington, 245 Ball Hill Road, Nov. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
SEARCY Kenneth Shoemaker, 101 Indian Trail, Nov. 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
Carolyn Shoemaker, 101 Indian Trail, Nov. 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
SHERWOOD Brittany D. Sledge, 4331 Spring Glen Drive, Nov. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
SHIRLEY Darin Liles, 1187 Ark. 330 South, Nov. 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
Kelly Liles, 1187 Ark. 330 South, Nov. 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
SPRINGDALE Regina Gale Poole, 2898 Wilson Cemetery Road, Nov. 18, 2023, Chapter 7.
Florencio Martinez, 703 Mountain View Ave., Nov. 20, 2023, Chapter 7.
Stephanie Ann Johnson, 1865 Pastiempo Drive, #203, Nov. 20, 2023, Chapter 7.
TEXARKANA Gary Rose, 3716 Porter, Nov. 17, 2023, Chapter 7.
Brenda Rose, 3716 Porter, Nov. 17, 2023, Chapter 7.
VAN BUREN Dennis Meadors, 402 Crestview Drive, Nov. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
Patricia Meadors, 402 Crestview Drive, Nov. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
Tod Anthony Small, 1616 Rena Road, Nov. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
Bonnie Sue Smith, 411 S. 41st St., Nov. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
VILONIA Brian King, 11 Palamino Drive, Nov. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
WALDRON Clayton Gilbert, P.O. Box 2444, Nov. 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
Tara Helton, P.O. Box 2444, Nov. 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
WHITE HALL Bradley D. Shell, 14801 Dollarway Road, Nov. 20, 2023, Chapter 7.