Bears vs. Vikings Player Prop Predictions for Monday Night Football

Two NFC North squads take center stage on Monday Night Football with the Vikings hosting the Bears. Oddsmakers at SI Sportsbook list Minnesota as 2.5-point favorites and the Over/Under is set at 43.5. Both teams are coming off a loss and while the Bears are 0-3 against NFC North rivals, the Vikings are 2-0 against opponents in their division.

Unfortunately, Justin Jefferson wont be in action but theres plenty of other offensive playmakers are focusing on for our prop bet selections.

Lets get to it.

Bears vs. Vikings Anytime Touchdown Predictions Brace Hemmelgarn/USA Today network Best Bet: T.J. Hockenson +125 Best Bet: D.J. Moore +138 Best Bet: Cole Kmet +150 Best Bet: Jordan Addison +150 Starting with the Vikings top passing game producer, Hockenson has 15 targets inside the red-zone this season, thats the 13th highest among all players in the NFL. Hes caught 10 of those 15 targets and converted three of them for touchdowns. Meanwhile, the Bears have allowed tight ends to score five times this season, which is tied for the second most in the league. As for his teammate, Addison scored back in Week 6 when these two teams met earlier this season. The rookie speedster hasnt scored in three games but the Bears have allowed 14 touchdowns to receivers this year (tied for the 4th most). Moving over to the Bears, D.J. Moore is the clear leader in Chicagos passing attack. Moore leads the team with six touchdowns and 10 endzone targets. The next highest Chicago playmaker for endzone targets is Cole Kmet with five and the tight end has converted all those targets into scores. Banking on either of these Bears playmakers should yield a positive result. Bears vs. Vikings Receiving Yards Predictions Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Best Bet: DJ Moore Over 61.5 (-120) Best Bet: Ty Chandler Over 10.5 (-118) DJ Moore leads the Bears with 889 yards and no other player on their roster has more than 500 receiving yards. Hes averaging 80 yards per game and the Vikings defense has allowed the seventh most yards to receivers (1,880). Ty Chandler has been splitting time with Alexander Mattison in the Vikings backfield but out-produced his teammate in the passing attack last week. Chandler caught all four of his targets and turned it into 37 yards. Hes been very efficient with his opportunities as indicated by his 9.3 yards per reception average and 7.3 yards per rush average in Week 11. Look for Chandlers incredible efficiency to carry over against a Bears defense that has allowed the most receiving yards (696) to running backs

