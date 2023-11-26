Beavers back in title chase

Mark Kehner invited criticism when, shortly after announcing he would resign as the head football coach at Glen Rose, he named his son Steven as his successor.

Steven Kehner had never been a head coach before, but he had been an assistant under Billy Elmore at West Memphis and was the Beavers' offensive coordinator the previous two seasons.

Mark Kehner won 142 games in 15 years as the Beavers' coach, so the expectation from any successor was high.

Two games into this season, Glen Rose had taken its lumps. The Beavers lost in overtime to Crossett before being dismantled by Malvern 44-13.

But since that loss on Sept. 1, Kehner and Glen Rose have rolled to 11 wins in a row. The Beavers claimed the 3A-4 Conference title by winning all seven conference games by 19 points or more and invoking the sportsmanship rule in all but one. They won their first two playoff games, against Lavaca and Perryville, by a combined score of 88-0.

The latest win came Friday night against Junction City as the Beavers won in dominant fashion, 50-12, to advance to the Class 3A state playoffs semifinals next Friday.

As they have all season, the Beavers went to their running backs early and often. In the first quarter, senior Heath Ballance gave Glen Rose a 7-0 lead. After a Junction City touchdown, Ballance and fellow running back Lane Franks added two scores each to make it 35-6.

Junction City scored on a passing touchdown in the second half, but Ballance and quarterback Rein Bland each rushed for a touchdown to make the score 50-12.

Ballance led the Beavers with 169 yards on 24 carries with 3 touchdowns. Franks wasn't far behind with 144 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns on 21 carries. Bland kept the defense honest with 145 yards passing and a touchdown on 5 completions. Franks had 73 yards receiving on two catches. Ballance's one catch was on a 48-yard touchdown from Bland.

Bigelow

4th time's the charm

After an 0-10 season in his first year as Bigelow's coach, Luke Starts has put together a nearly-flawless run for Bigelow over the past four years.

His Panthers are 45-4 in that span, winning four conference championships.

But there's been one problem for Starks during that span: The playoffs.

In 2020, with a 12-0 record, Bigelow lost to Des Arc in the Class 2A semifinals. In 2021, with an 11-0 record, Bigelow lost to Hazen in the quarterfinals. Last season, with a 9-1 record, the Panthers were bounced in the first round by Earle.

This season, however, the Panthers (13-0) have gotten over that hump. They defeated Marked Tree 36-20 on Friday night in the 2A semifinals to advance to the state championship game against East Poinsett County next Friday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Bigelow made up for offense errors like an interception, eight penalties and 2 of 11 third-down conversions to beat Marked Tree.

The Panthers jumped out to a 22-0 lead thanks to two rushing touchdowns and a 12-yard touchdown pass by quarterback Rhett Neumeier.

Marked Tree responded with a 64-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, but Bigelow's Easton Platt returned an interception off quarterback Kenyon Carter for a touchdown to give his team a 29-8 halftime lead.

Marked Tree scored twice in the fourth quarter, including a 20-yard touchdown pass by Carter, but Bigelow added a touchdown in between to maintain its lead.

Bigelow was outgained in passing yards (128-98) and on the ground (199-164), but Marked Tree failed both of its fourth-down conversion attempts and threw two interceptions.

Prescott

Still going

Over the past decade, it would be hard to argue the dominance of the Prescott Curley Wolves.

In all 10 seasons, they have reached at least 10 wins. But one thing eluded all but one of those teams over that span -- a state championship.

On Friday night, the Curley Wolves (12-1) advanced to the Class 3A semifinals with a convincing 42-13 win over Bismarck.

Prescott scored within a minute of kickoff on a 55-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Pierce Yates to Jaylon Johnson. Six minutes later, Decari Prater intercepted a pass by Bismarck quarterback Ben Keithley and returned it 20 yards for a score to make it 14-0.

Bismarck cut the lead with a pick-6 of its own by Dalton Daniels early in the second quarter, but Yates responded with a 22-yard touchdown pass to PJ Gulley. A 35-yard touchdown run by Prater made it 28-7 at halftime.

Prescott scored twice in the first six minutes of the second half to create an insurmountable lead of 42-7.

Prescott will travel to face the surprise team of Class 3A, Mansfield, next Friday with a spot in the state championship game on the line.