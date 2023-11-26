BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK
Nov. 16
Rachel and Micah Cox, Conway, son. Jasmine and Trevon Johnson , Monticello, daughter.
Nov. 17
Cassie Blade and Treyveon Stubblefied, North Little Rock, daughter.
Jessica and Michael Zanca, Benton, son.
Nov. 21
Holly and Ryan Sauders, Hot Springs, son.
BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-NORTH LITTLE ROCK
Oct. 13
Bailey Wallis and Timothy Cooley, North Little Rock, son.
Oct. 20
Audrianna May and Titus Duncan Jr., Searcy, son.
Oct. 21
Tanisha Perry and Bryant Glover, North Little Rock, daughter.
Oct. 23
Megan and Drew Barbre, Sheridan, son.
Oct. 24
Tr init y Cox and Cameron Walls, England, son.
Oct. 26
Brooke and Mark Stauffenberg, Austin, daughter.
Oct. 30
Amanda Beal and Daryl Thomas, Jr., North Little Rock, daughter.
Oct. 31
Madison Highland and Noah Slayton, North Little Rock, son.
Amani James and Landon Gamble, Jacksonville, daughter.
Meagan and Preston Johnson, Pine Bluff, daughter.
Nov. 01
Breanna and Rodney Walter, Jacksonville, daughter.
Nov. 03
Shelby and Casey Holt, Cabot, son.
Nov. 06
Angela Swan and Randy Trotter, North Little Rock, daughter.
Tesiha Danner and Marcus Hensley, North Little Rock, daughter.
Nov. 09
Royale Dent and Anthony Perry, Maumelle, son.
Nov. 11
Kiarra Lambert and Kentrell Rose, Jacksonville, son.
Nov. 13
Elizabeth and Keegan Conway, Sherwood, daughter.
Katlyn and Luke Miller, Lonoke, son.