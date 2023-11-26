Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.
COMMERCIAL
Hydo, Inc., 11312 Bass Pro Pkwy., Little Rock, $225,673.
VCC LLC, 1015 Embassy Suites Drive, Little Rock, $200,000.
AMR Construction, 11220 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, $100,000.
RESIDENTIAL
Parkinson Building, 6002 Brentwood Road, Little Rock, $1,300,000.
Jeff Fuller Homes, LLC, 5904 N. Country Club Blvd., Little Rock, $1,200,000.
Richard Harp Homes, 3815 Gordon Road, Little Rock, $800,000.
L & D Investment Property, 41 Commentry Drive, Little Rock, $575,000.
HBH Builders, Inc., 2423 N. Grant St., Little Rock, $550,000.
Ken Hayes Realty, 1808 E. Fourth St., Little Rock, $294,000.
Chris Maris Custom, 801 Gamble, Little Rock, $250,000.
Chris Maris Custom, 803 Gamble, Little Rock, $250,000.
Chris Maris Custom, 805 Gamble, Little Rock, $250,000.
Chris Maris Custom, 809 Gamble, Little Rock, $250,000.
Michael A. Construction, 2 Cobble Hill Road, Little Rock, $240,000.
Graham Smith Construction, 140 Woodlands Park Drive, Little Rock, $215,000.
Kevin Driver Builders, 4 Glibson Drive, Little Rock, $150,000.
James Harney, 6 Brandywine Lane, Little Rock, $125,000.
Maria Topete, 5721 Browning Road, Little Rock, $125,000.
Michele Shaw, 206 Linwood Court, Little Rock, $75,000.