Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Hydo, Inc., 11312 Bass Pro Pkwy., Little Rock, $225,673.

VCC LLC, 1015 Embassy Suites Drive, Little Rock, $200,000.

AMR Construction, 11220 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, $100,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Parkinson Building, 6002 Brentwood Road, Little Rock, $1,300,000.

Jeff Fuller Homes, LLC, 5904 N. Country Club Blvd., Little Rock, $1,200,000.

Richard Harp Homes, 3815 Gordon Road, Little Rock, $800,000.

L & D Investment Property, 41 Commentry Drive, Little Rock, $575,000.

HBH Builders, Inc., 2423 N. Grant St., Little Rock, $550,000.

Ken Hayes Realty, 1808 E. Fourth St., Little Rock, $294,000.

Chris Maris Custom, 801 Gamble, Little Rock, $250,000.

Chris Maris Custom, 803 Gamble, Little Rock, $250,000.

Chris Maris Custom, 805 Gamble, Little Rock, $250,000.

Chris Maris Custom, 809 Gamble, Little Rock, $250,000.

Michael A. Construction, 2 Cobble Hill Road, Little Rock, $240,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 140 Woodlands Park Drive, Little Rock, $215,000.

Kevin Driver Builders, 4 Glibson Drive, Little Rock, $150,000.

James Harney, 6 Brandywine Lane, Little Rock, $125,000.

Maria Topete, 5721 Browning Road, Little Rock, $125,000.

Michele Shaw, 206 Linwood Court, Little Rock, $75,000.