The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72201

700 W. Markham St., commercial, city of Little Rock, 5:10 p.m. Nov. 19, property valued at $1,000.

72202

1600 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., residential, David Anorve, 12:37 p.m. Nov. 20, property valued at $1,001.

72204

3300 S. University Ave., commercial, Burger King, 5:01 a.m. Nov. 20, property valued at $680.

5204 W. 24th St., residential, Charles O'Neal, 10:03 p.m. Nov. 21, property valued at $1,073.

72205

16 Tomahawk Road, residential, Dale Schlesier, 6:02 p.m. Nov. 19, property valued at $501.

72209

6600 Lancaster Road, residential, Frazier Marvis, 12:30 a.m. Nov. 19, property valued at $5,001.

9302 Interstate 30, commercial, U-Haul International, 8:22 a.m. Nov. 21, property balued at $1,001.

5518 Baseline Road, commercial, U-Haul Storage, 12:58 p.m. Nov. 21, property value unknown.

6510 Mabelvale Cutoff, Apt. 56, residential, Brandy Toribio, 6:55 p.m. Nov. 21, property valued at $3,650.

72211

10900 Financial Centre Pkwy., commercial, Courtyard Marriot, 9:28 a.m. Nov. 19, property valued at $3,500.

12 Cove Creek Pt., residential, Patricia Vinson, 12:58 p.m. Nov. 19, property valued at $190,000.

601 Autumn Road, residential, Sean McCaluley, 9:25 a.m. Nov. 21, property value unknown.

72223

17400 Chenal Pkwy., commercial, Chicken Salad Chick , 6 a.m. Nov. 19, property valued at $100.

72227

9420 N. Rodney Parham Road, commercial, Sonic, 5:33 p.m. Nov. 20, property value unknown.

North Little Rock

72114

1415 W. 20th St., residential, Melchisedec and Jayla Robinson, 4:51 p.m. Nov. 12, property valued at $1,700.

72117

1407 Ben St., residential, Stephen Allison, 2 p.m. Nov. 15, property valued at $19,000.