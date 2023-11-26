NOTE The first regular-season rankings will be released Jan. 7

BOYS

EARLY-SEASON NO. 1 North Little Rock COACH Nathan Clayborn CONFERENCE 6A-Central 2022-23 RECORD 17-10 LAST YEAR’S FINAL RANKING Unranked KEY RETURNERS Ja’Kory Withers (6-1, Sr.), Braylon Frazier (6-0, Sr.) CIRCLED DATES Dec. 15 at Fayetteville, Dec. 16 vs. Little Rock Christian, Jan. 16 vs. Little Rock Central, Feb. 9 at Jonesboro OVERVIEW Of all the teams in the state’s largest class, North Little Rock seemingly may be more balanced than any, as long as it is engaged from start to finish. The Charging Wildcats have five guys who can score 15 points or more on any night, from Ja’Kory Withers to Braylon Frazier. The team may lack size, but there’s no fear at all in them.

TIER TWO Little Rock Central, Springdale Har-Ber, Jonesboro Central is led by Missouri signee Annor Boateng, but it’s Luke Moore who’ll may very likely become the Tigers’ go-to-player. The junior is starting to get more and more college attention, as is Courtland Muldrew from Har-Ber. Chris Stacy and C.J. Larry are a duo who’ll be talked about a lot at defending champion Jonesboro. The well is never dry in Golden Hurricane Country as long as Wes Swift is there.

TIER THREE Springdale, Bryant, Fayetteville Springdale has a bonafide star in Isaiah Sealy, but last season’s runner-up also got a big move-in in Jarvis Palmer, who’s proving how valuable he is. The state’s biggest addition resides in Saline County when Bryant welcomed in Kellen Robinson, who was a scoring machine at Episcopal Collegiate. Fayetteville will have a say-so in the 6A-West, especially if D.J. Hudson continues to fill up stat sheets.

SLEEPERS WHEN RANKINGS ARE RELEASED ON JAN. 7 Cabot, Bentonville, Bentonville West MUST-SEE ENTERTAINMENT PLAYER YEAR TEAM Kellen Robinson Junior Bryant Annor Boateng Senior LR Central Aiden ChronisterSophomore Rogers Isaiah Sealy Junior Springdale Courtland MuldrewJunior Springdale Har-Ber OTHER BOX-OFFICE ATTRACTIONS PLAYER YEAR TEAM Luke Moore Junior LR Central Ja’Kory Withers Senior North Little Rock James Deloach Senior LR Southwest Zahir James Junior Bentonville West Marco Smith Senior FS Northside UNDERCLASSMAN TO KEEP AN EYE ON DeMarion Lee Freshman Springdale Har-Ber BURNING QUESTION: WHAT WILL WES SWIFT HAVE UP HIS SLEEVE?

Jonesboro doesn’t usually take off completely until January, and with as much as Wes Swift lost from his title team, he’d probably prefer the Golden Hurricane kick things in gear when league play starts. Rest assured, though, Jonesboro is still Jonesboro, and Swift is still Swift.

INQUIRING MINDS WANT TO KNOW IF …

The class is extremely wide open. North Little Rock, Little Rock Central, Har-Ber, Jonesboro and Springdale are all interchangeable at No. 1 right now. There may not be much separation between any of them, and that’s not to mention others like Cabot, Conway, Bentonville and Bentonville West, who are on the outside looking in but could knock off anybody.

GIRLS

EARLY-SEASON NO. 1 North Little Rock COACH Daryl Fimple CONFERENCE 6A-Central 2022-23 RECORD 26-5 LAST YEAR’S FINAL RANKING No. 2 KEY RETURNERS Jocelyn Tate (5-10, Sr.), Madison Hatley (6-0, Sr.) CIRCLED DATES Dec. 22 vs. Greenwood, Jan. 5 vs. Conway, Jan. 16 vs. Little Rock Central OVERVIEW Like a few of the other classes, there isn’t a clear-cut dominant team in 6A, unlike last season with Conway. North Little Rock has the “it” factor with Tate, who can change a game on both ends. The Lady Charging Wildcats also got Kinley Mears, who was an integral piece at Vilonia. The 6A-Central will be back and forth between this group, Conway and Little Rock Central.

TIER TWO Conway, Little Rock Central, Fort Smith Northside Questions will hover around Conway throughout, but the Lady Wampus Cats will start showing their mettle come January. Central is ripe with experience and may have the best starting five in the classification, but something is brewing over at Northside. Just wait until the Lady Bears get their center back.

TIER THREE Cabot, Springdale, Fayetteville This bunch will be interesting to watch because of the unknown and known. Cabot got a crucial addition with AbbiGrace Cunningham, and Springdale’s young guns are a year older. Fayetteville might just be the wild card of them all.

SLEEPER WHEN RANKINGS ARE RELEASED ON JAN. 7 Springdale Har-Ber MUST-SEE ENTERTAINMENT PLAYER YEAR TEAM Emerie Bohanon Junior Conway Jordan Marshall Senior LR Central Jenna Cook Senior Cabot Jocelyn Tate Senior North Little Rock Erianna Gooden Junior FS Northside OTHER BOX-OFFICE ATTRACTIONS PLAYER YEAR TEAM Delaney Roller Senior Springdale Har-Ber Hazley Grotjohn Junior FS Northside Kiara Owens Junior Rogers Charleen HudsonSophomore Springdale Allannah Orsby Junior Jonesboro UNDERCLASSMAN TO KEEP AN EYE ON Traniyah WestonFreshman Conway BURNING QUESTION: WHAT’S NEXT FOR CONWAY?

A big portion of Conway’s scoring from last season’s title team is playing for NCAA Division I Power 5 universities right now. So it’s going to take a little while before the Lady Wampus Cats figure out their identity. It does help that Emerie Bohanon, Samyah Jordan and Alexis Cox are there to offer steadiness. The champs are young, though, and may experience some growing pains at times.

INQUIRING MINDS WANT TO KNOW IF …

Fort Smith Northside is readying itself for a mad dash at the champion. The Lady Bears will lean on underclassmen, but they’ve got broad shoulders. Erianna Gooden has offers from all over, and Cherish Blackmon is an underrated force inside. Ricky Smith has shooting on the perimeter and a true playmaker in Hazley Grotjohn. This team has all the tools to get back to the final.