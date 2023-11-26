Club News: Military Officers Association, Embroiderers Guild, Quilt Guild

MOAA

The Northwest Arkansas Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will hold its bimonthly breakfast get-together at 9 a.m. Dec. 2 at the Village Inn Restaurant on N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. Chapter members and prospective members are welcome to attend.

The purpose of the breakfast is fellowship, camaraderie and to share career stories. It's a great opportunity for prospective members to get to know current members and learn about the chapter.

Membership is open to those who hold or have ever held a warrant or commission in any component of the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, Public Health Service or National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and their surviving spouses. RSVP by Nov. 29.

MOAA is a nonprofit and politically nonpartisan military association of more than 360,000 members dedicated to protecting and improving the rights and benefits of our enlisted, warrant and commissioned personnel who are currently serving, retired and former members of the uniformed services, as well as their families and survivors.

This mission is accomplished largely through the tireless advocacy efforts taking place in our nation's capital and local levels. The Northwest Arkansas Chapter, comprised of 130 members, actively supports these initiatives as well as numerous community service activities.

Information: pubrel.moaa@gmail.com.

Embroiderers

The Bella Vista Chapter of Embroiderers Guild of America will meet for a Christmas party from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 9 in the Meeting Hall of the Shiloh Museum campus in Springdale. No stitching experience is necessary. Anyone interested in needlework is welcome. For those interested in participating in the ornament exchange, plan to bring a wrapped, handmade ornament or other small handmade holiday item. You are also invited to bring a sweet or savory snack to share.

Information: bellavistaega.org.

Quilt Guild

Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild will host its annual Christmas Luncheon beginning at noon Dec. 11 in Sengel Hall of St. Theodore's Church, 1001 Kingsland Road in Bella Vista. Attendees are asked to bring a salad or dessert. Holiday dress is encouraged.

A Beginner's Quilt Class is being offered by Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild and will start at 1 p.m. Jan. 9 in Sengel Hall. A maximum of 15 people may participate this year. The class will meet weekly for approximately eight weeks. This year's project is a 56" x 70" quilt using classic log cabin blocks. Attendees are expected to provide their own materials. Supply lists will go out in December.

Information: (714) 642-1127 or email admin@calicocutups.com.

On Nov. 4 the Sons of the American Revolution marked three Revolutionary War patriots in Crawford County. SAR members attending the ceremony were from all five states of the South Central District (Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Texas). The Daughters of the American Revolution from several Chapters in Arkansas and two members from Kansas and Oklahoma also attended. The first ceremony took place at the Fairview Cemetery in Van Buren for James Phillips and his tombstone was placed by the Mary Fuller Percival Chapter, DAR, in 1909. The second ceremony was held at the Kimbler Cemetery in northern Crawford County for Isaiah Mobley and his brother, Clement Mobley. Each ceremony included a black powder musket salute and taps. (Courtesy Photos)

