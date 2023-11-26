COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Arkansas-Fort Smith men win ‘toy toss’ game; women fall to Arkansas Tech

FORT SMITH -- With stuffed animals soaring over University of Arkansas at Fort Smith men's basketball Coach Zane Gibson's head, he knew at that moment it was all worth it. It wasn't easy, but UAFS on Tuesday brought a tradition back that hadn't happened in 2,173 days at the Stubblefield Center.

The once annual toy toss basketball game was held again for the first time since 2017. About 1,900 toys were donated by the community benefiting the Fort Smith Salvation Army, Fort Smith Boys & Girls Club and the Fort Smith Ronald McDonald House charities. A packed crowd tossed many of those toys on the court after the Lions' first basket of the night during a 113-62 win over Ecclesia College.

It could've been easy for Gibson to pass on bringing back the toy toss in his first year back. He, after all, had a lot on his plate, recruiting 12 newcomers to the team and trying to turn around a program with one winning season in the past five. But Gibson is well versed on the history of the toy toss game, being a part of it as an assistant coach for UAFS in 2016-2018.

With big assists from the community and those around him, Gibson and UAFS made the toy toss a reality again.

"This doesn't happen without the leadership of our university," Gibson said. "(Chancellor) Dr. (Terisa) Riley, (Assistant Vice Chancellor) Chris Kelly, (Director of Athletics) Curtis Janz and I have to give out a special shoutout to (student activities and civic engagement coordinator) Dyllan Newell, who did an unbelievable job. Putting this all together again in the first year back was ambitious, and, honestly, at times I was a little nervous to see how it would turn out. But it was fantastic and blew away expectations. It was just a wonderful night for the Lions and the River Valley."

Christmas will once again be a little merrier for the children of families in need in the River Valley area thanks to the generosity of UAFS and its fans. The toy toss tradition started in 2010 under then men's coach Josh Newman. Over the years it has garnered spotlight from national media outlets such as ESPN to CBS Sports to Fox Sports for its uniqueness.

With the fan turnout of 1,134 and nearly 2,000 toys being donated, the return of the popular event was well worth the wait.

"How about that crowd?" Gibson said. "You only get so many chances at a first impression. We wanted to win this one. I hope people want to come back and watch us play. The crowd was just fantastic. They not only showed up, but they brought the toys. That's what this game is all about. We are now going to give all those back to kids of the River Valley. It's a tremendous event all around with the game. But this was much bigger than the game. We are now going to do this event for as long as we can."

The Lions wasted no time in giving the fans something to cheer about. After forward Jace Linenberger won the opening tip, Little Rock's Cameron Bush attacked the basket and scored on a fadeaway jumper just 11 seconds into the game. That's when stuffed animals poured onto the court in celebration.

Once he had the ball in his hands on the first possession, Bush said he wanted to score right away to set off the festivities of the night.

"I think it's a cool tradition," Bush said. "It's so awesome to help the community and to see all the people that came out to the game. We are just doing it for them. We really wanted this one for the fans. We really appreciate their support."

It was the first of 45 field goals made in the game for the Lions, who scorched the nets shooting 58% during the game. UAFS used a 10-0 run to begin the game and later used a 14-0 run to help build a 59-27 halftime lead. Right out of the break, UAFS used a 15-0 scoring stretch to take a commanding 74-27 edge.

Waldron's Payton Brown scored a game-high 17 points to lead the way. He was joined by Ryan Maxwell (14 points), Little Rock's Tyler Frederick (14 points), Jaden Monday (14 points), Roland McCoy (11 points), Linenberger (10 points) and Lian Ramiro (10 points) all in double-figure scoring.

It was a night for UAFS that it will remember in many ways. In addition to the toy toss game returning, it was also the first win in the Gibson era, as the Lions picked up their first win of the season. UAFS had dropped the initial three games of the season and entered Tuesday's game coming off back-to-back overtime losses.

Gibson had been on the bench for 47 previous wins for the Lions as an assistant, but Tuesday's win was much different as the head man. Back where he considers to be home, Gibson was glad to finally get into the win column.

"It's an awesome feeling," Gibson said. "But I'm more happy for the guys than myself. We were so close with two overtime games up five with under a minute in both of them. We just didn't close the door. But that's part of growth. This is great for me, but this win is better for our guys."

The smiles throughout the night on the bench showed how much fun UAFS was having during the game. Brown said the Lions were hungry for a win on toy toss night with a big crowd on hand.

"This was just an awesome night," Brown said. "We wanted to get over that hump after going to overtime twice and losing. Those were two heartbreakers. They could have easily been games we won. It was just nice to have a full house and put on for the crowd. It was a special night. We did a toy toss when I was at Waldron, so I'm kind of used to this type of game. But here it was very special with the environment. There were so many people. It was all just very special."

UAFS women fall to Arkansas Tech

While the men's team made history by bringing back the toy toss, the UAFS women's basketball team made history in a different way to kick off Tuesday's action against Arkansas Tech in a 73-65 loss. The schools separated by about 81 miles were playing against each other for the first time ever.

UAFS was guided by 16 points from Zyniah Thomas and 13 points from Baylee Fincher. The Lions' come-from-behind attempt fell just short, using a 28-7 final quarter to cut into Tech's 66-37 lead after three quarters.

"We were excited about the energy this night brings," UAFS women's basketball Coach Ryan McAdams said. "A lot of people wanted it to come back. It's great to have it back. There was a lot of energy, but we wished we could have performed better. We were excited about this matchup as well. That wasn't lost on our kids. It was fun to start the rivalry. I wish we could've gotten off on a better foot, but there are some good things to take from this. I'm proud of the kids staying with the game. We did what we needed to make sure they didn't just walk away with it."

University of Arkansas-Fort Smith guard Baylee Fincher (left) drives as Arkansas Tech's ClaraGrace Prater defends, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, during the fourth quarter of the Lady Lions' 73-65 loss inside the Stubblefield Center on the UAFS campus in Fort Smith. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



University of Arkansas-Fort Smith forward Ryan Maxwell (23) dribbles as Ecclesia College's David Lynch defends, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, during the second half of the Lions' 113-62 win inside the Stubblefield Center on the UAFS campus in Fort Smith. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

