College football playoff scores and schedules

Today at 2:34 a.m.

Running back Amar Johnson and South Dakota State begin defense of their FCS national championship next week against Mercer, which defeated Gardner-Webb 17-7 on Saturday. (AP/Abbie Parr)

Playoff scores and schedules

FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SUBDIVISION

FIRST ROUND

Sacramento St. 42, North Dakota 35

Richmond 49, NC Central 27

Delaware 36, Lafayette 34

Mercer 17, Gardner-Webb 7

S. Illinois 35, Nicholls St. 0

Tenn.-Chattanooga 24, Austin Peay 21

N. Dakota St. 66, Drake 3

Youngstown St. 40, Duquesne 7

SECOND ROUND

Richmond at Albany (NY), 11 a.m.

Tenn.-Chattanooga at Furman, noon

Sacramento State

at South Dakota, 1 p.m.

Mercer at South Dakota State, 1 p.m.

North Dakota State

at Montana State, 2 p.m.

Delaware at Montana, 8 p.m.

S. Illinois at Idaho, 9 p.m.

NCAA DIVISION II

SECOND ROUND

Harding 35, Central Missouri 34

Slippery Rock 45, Tiffin 35

Kutztown 32, Charleston (W.Va.) 31

Lenoir-Rhyne 35, Benedict 25

Valdosta St. 38, Delta St. 31

Grand Valley St. 24, Pittsburg St. 21

Colo. School of Mines 56,

Augustana (S.D.) 10

Central Washington 21, Bemidji St. 17

QUARTERFINALS

Grand Valley St. at Harding, TBA

Central Washington

at Colo. School of Mines, TBA

Kutztown at Slippery Rock, TBA

Valdosta St. at Lenoir-Rhyne, TBA

NCAA DIVISION III

SECOND ROUND

Alma 24, Mount Union 20

Johns Hopkins 39, Union (NY) 17

Randolph-Macon 46, Ithaca 0

SUNY-Cortland 25, Grove City 24

North Central (Ill.) 71, Trinity (Texas) 28

Wartburg 42, Whitworth 20

Wis.-LaCrosse 56, Aurora 35

Wis.-Whitewater 49, Wheaton 42

QUARTERFINALS

North Central (Ill.) at Wis.-Lacrosse, TBA

SUNY-Cortland at Alma, TBA

Wis.-Whitewater at Wartburg, TBA

Randolph-Macon at Johns Hopkins, TBA