College football playoff scores and schedules

Playoff scores and schedules
FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SUBDIVISION
FIRST ROUND
Sacramento St. 42, North Dakota 35
Richmond 49, NC Central 27
Delaware 36, Lafayette 34
Mercer 17, Gardner-Webb 7
S. Illinois 35, Nicholls St. 0
Tenn.-Chattanooga 24, Austin Peay 21
N. Dakota St. 66, Drake 3
Youngstown St. 40, Duquesne 7
SECOND ROUND
Richmond at Albany (NY), 11 a.m.
Tenn.-Chattanooga at Furman, noon
Sacramento State
at South Dakota, 1 p.m.
Mercer at South Dakota State, 1 p.m.
North Dakota State
at Montana State, 2 p.m.
Delaware at Montana, 8 p.m.
S. Illinois at Idaho, 9 p.m.
NCAA DIVISION II
SECOND ROUND
Harding 35, Central Missouri 34
Slippery Rock 45, Tiffin 35
Kutztown 32, Charleston (W.Va.) 31
Lenoir-Rhyne 35, Benedict 25
Valdosta St. 38, Delta St. 31
Grand Valley St. 24, Pittsburg St. 21
Colo. School of Mines 56,
Augustana (S.D.) 10
Central Washington 21, Bemidji St. 17
QUARTERFINALS
Grand Valley St. at Harding, TBA
Central Washington
at Colo. School of Mines, TBA
Kutztown at Slippery Rock, TBA
Valdosta St. at Lenoir-Rhyne, TBA
NCAA DIVISION III
SECOND ROUND
Alma 24, Mount Union 20
Johns Hopkins 39, Union (NY) 17
Randolph-Macon 46, Ithaca 0
SUNY-Cortland 25, Grove City 24
North Central (Ill.) 71, Trinity (Texas) 28
Wartburg 42, Whitworth 20
Wis.-LaCrosse 56, Aurora 35
Wis.-Whitewater 49, Wheaton 42
QUARTERFINALS
North Central (Ill.) at Wis.-Lacrosse, TBA
SUNY-Cortland at Alma, TBA
Wis.-Whitewater at Wartburg, TBA
Randolph-Macon at Johns Hopkins, TBA