Cotton Blossoms win second straight

The University of Arkansas at Monticello capitalized on its offensive rebounding and picked up a 61-53 women's basketball victory over UA-Fort Smith on Saturday in Monticello.

UAM (4-2) has won two straight for the second time in the young season and did it with 19 offensive rebounds to UAFS' 7. That led to a 21-6 advantage in second-chance points for the Cotton Blossoms.

Bailey Harris had 16 rebounds (4 offensive) to go with 19 points. Alyssia Thorne totaled 10 points and 10 rebounds (5 offensive), and Alindsey Long added 12 points.

The Blossoms managed to win despite a cold shooting game (23 for 70 in field goals, 32.9%). They made just 3 of 26 3-point attempts but converted 12 of 18 free throws.

The Lions (2-3) made 21 of 58 from the field (36.2%), including 6 of 24 from the perimeter. They shot 5 for 8 at the foul line.

Baylee Fincher was the Lions' lone double-digit scorer with 12 points.

MEN: Williams Baptist 73, UAM 66

Also in Monticello, Williams Baptist University shot nearly 50% from 3-point range and held UAM to 2 made threes Saturday in a 7-point win.

Williams Baptist (1-2), of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, shot 11 for 23 from beyond the arc and 21 of 52 from the floor (40.4%). Ben Keton went 6 for 9 from 3-point range and finished with a game-high 20 points to lead the Eagles, with T.J. Clardy adding 17 points, Duke Hardin 15 points (7 of 7 free throws) and Frank Petion 10 points.

Isaac Jackson scored 19 points and had 5 rebounds to lead the Boll Weevils. Zane Nelson, Cole Anderson and Josh Denton each had 10 points, with A.K. Hazely nearly reaching a double-double (8 points, 9 rebounds).

UAM's basketball teams will begin Great American Conference play at home Thursday against Arkansas Tech University. The women's game will tip off at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men's game at 7:30 p.m.