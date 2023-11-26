Data shows subdued Black Friday sales

Black Friday sales show U.S. consumers are watching their wallets and holding out for deeper discounts, which sets retailers up for a subdued holiday shopping season and potentially lackluster earnings results early next year.

Consumers are not spending at the same pace they did during the past couple of years, when the holidays were marked by post-pandemic splurges. While estimates on brick-and-mortar Black Friday sales will not be available for some time, Salesforce Inc. expects online U.S. sales to grow 1% in November and December versus a year earlier, which would be the slowest growth in at least five years. Sales were in line with that figure on Thanksgiving Day and appeared to pick up speed on Black Friday, the software company said.

Some shoppers said they were unimpressed by the discounts on Friday -- and are likely to hold out for retailers to offer better sales. At the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, N.J., Alyssa Fanelli said she came up empty-handed while shopping at Macy's for wedding shoes. The brand she likes was offering 25% off. "That's not a Black Friday deal," Fanelli said, "just a regular sale price."

That is in part because retailers have done a better job recently of whittling down the extra merchandise they had on hand. "Inventory is in line this year," Jessica Ramírez, an analyst at Jane Hali & Associates, said in an interview. "There's not as much pressure to move inventory as last year."

Other data companies are forecasting a similarly sluggish holiday shopping season. Adobe expects online revenue growth in the U.S. during the next two months to be 4.8% versus a year earlier. While that is a faster pace than last year, it is well below the average annual rate of 13% growth before the pandemic. Mastercard, meanwhile, sees U.S. retail sales online and in-store up 3.7% this year versus last. That is back to the pace of pre-pandemic growth.

Adobe, Salesforce and Mastercard track different transactions, so the pace of growth is different, even if the general trajectory of their forecasts is similar. Most of the data tracks online sales, a reflection of the difficulty of tracking in-store sales in real time, as well as the continued growth of e-commerce and a shift away from the doorbuster sales of Black Fridays past.

Still, many shoppers turned out on Friday to celebrate the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season. At New York's Hudson Yards shopping center, any store with an in-your-face sale sign was drawing a crowd. Uniqlo, Zara and H&M, with placards offering 30%, 40% and 50% off, were bustling.

Personal savings are dwindling from pandemic highs and, while the rate of inflation is moderating, many items remain more expensive than they were a couple of years ago. Higher interest rates are also raising the price of buying homes and cars. That is forcing consumers to make trade-offs.

Some of the consumer pullback is a return to a more normal pace of shopping after the topsy-turvy shopping experiences of recent years, notes Michelle Meyer, U.S. chief economist at Mastercard Economics Institute. This year's sales forecast points to a "return to a more balanced economy," she said in an interview. Unemployment remains low, she added. "Consumers have the ability to spend."

Shoppers who want to buy toys and apparel should wait until today for the deepest discounts, according to Adobe. And for electronics and furniture, it is best to wait until Monday. Retailers often cut their prices as the holiday shopping season progresses in order to boost sales or to ensure they sell down excess merchandise they have on hand.

Information for this article was contributed by Daniela Sirtori-Cortina, Leslie Patton and Kim Bhasin of Bloomberg News.