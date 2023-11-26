DeSantis gains endorsement of evangelical leader in Iowa

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has picked up the endorsement of a key evangelical Christian leader in Iowa, giving his flagging Republican presidential campaign a much-needed boost in the critical first-in-the-nation caucus state.

With the kickoff GOP contest less than two months away, Bob Vander Plaats praised DeSantis as a better choice to defeat President Joe Biden than the dominant front-runner, former President Donald Trump.

"When choosing, remember ... DeSantis will win," Vander Plaats tweeted Wednesday. "DeSantis will lead. For two terms."

Vander Plaats, who leads a conservative group called The Family Leader, criticized Trump and called the GOP contest a two-person race despite the significant recent momentum behind former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley of South Carolina.

"I just think he's got the spine to do it, and I think he's got the experience to win for us," Vander Plaats told Fox News.

Vander Plaats said he issued the endorsement on the eve of the Thanksgiving holiday because that is traditionally the time that caucus-goers make their final decisions on a candidate ahead of the Jan. 15 contest.

Trump slammed the endorsement, accusing Vander Plaats of giving his endorsement in exchange for an infusion of cash from a pro-DeSantis political action committee, a claim he vigorously rejects.

"[DeSantis], in an act of sheer desperation, paid Iowa preacher Bob Vander Plaats $100,000, and then got his endorsement?" Trump asked in a post on his social media site. "What is going on here?"

Evangelical Christian conservatives play an outsized role in Iowa's GOP contest, potentially giving Vander Plaats' move significant weight.

The endorsement marks the second major recent nod for DeSantis in the Hawkeye State after Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds also endorsed him.

DeSantis, who stresses his support for a six-week abortion ban and so-called "war on woke" in Florida, has virtually staked his once-promising campaign on a strong performance in Iowa.

That would amount to a significant turnaround after many months of declining support in polls.

Despite declining to participate in any debates thus far, Trump is dominating the entire field with about 50% support in most national polls, suggesting that he will romp to victory.

Behind him, DeSantis has fallen into a scrap for second place with Haley, who has pulled into a tie with the Florida governor in Iowa and is leading him by a big margin in New Hampshire and South Carolina.

Trump has derided both rivals but has continued to train most of his ire on DeSantis, a sign that he is focused mostly on the fight for Iowa.

With legal fights looming, Trump is hoping to wrap up the GOP nomination with wins in Iowa and New Hampshire. He could benefit from his two most viable rivals staying in the race as long as possible to divide up the votes of opponents.

The Republican field has thinned out significantly in recent weeks as former Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina have quit the race.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, the harshest critic of Trump, says he needs to come up with a strong performance in independent-minded New Hampshire, which votes a week after Iowa.

Political neophyte Vivek Ramaswamy is also still in the running and is expected to be on the fourth debate stage in December, but his support has declined significantly after bursting on the scene in the first GOP debate.