Distinguished UALR alumni honored at luncheon

Four alumni of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock received honors at the university's Distinguished Alumni Awards Celebration, a Nov. 10 luncheon in the Great Hall of the Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock. The event was presented by the UALR Alumni Association Board and the UALR Foundation Fund Board.

Stephanie Caruthers, partner in Trio's restaurant in Little Rock, and Nancy Secen, retired from Kimberly-Clark Corp., were recipients of the President's Award. Oscar Horton, chairman and CEO of Horton Holdings LLC, and Bill Mathis Jr., retired executive vice president of MasterCard International, were presented with Distinguished Alumni awards. UALR 2023 graduate Ahad Nadeem -- researcher, community/campus activist and aspiring physician -- was the recipient of the Edward L. Whitbeck Memorial Award.

Guests, which included past honorees, alumni association officers and members, and UALR faculty and staff, were served Grilled Chicken Greek Salad.

Kristi Smith, associate vice chancellor for alumni and development, welcomed attendees. Dr. Ann Bain, executive vice chancellor and provost, presented awards to recipients, who were each highlighted via video and introduced by Heide Harrell, alumni board president.

