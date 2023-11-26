Divorces granted in Sebastian County

The following divorces granted were recorded in the Crawford and Sebastian county clerks' offices Nov. 14-21.
CRAWFORD COUNTY
22-394. Heather Stills v. Steven Stills
23-119. Stephenie Conley v. Matthew Conley
23-327. Brea Millsap v. Joshua Millsap
23-391. Chelsea Thomas v. Benhamin Banton
23-449. Susan Terhune v. Wesley Terhune
23-525. Erika Rice v. Paul Rice
23-535. Tracy Thibodeaux v. Teia Thibodeaux
SEBASTIAN COUNTY
23-3. Lizandro Salas v. Melissa Pardo
23-144. Kathleen Hernandez v. Cesar Valencia
23-147. Hailee Gaines v. Eudale Gaines
23-235. Leslie Graham v. Christopher Graham
23-569. Brandi Ladmirault v. Lee Ladmirault
23-631. Clifton Battles v. Autumn Battles
23-634. Matthew Matz v. Sandra Matz
23-638. Rosa Hernandez v. Rafael Garcia Zepeda
23-647. Toni Morse v. Eddie Morse
23-699. Shannon Raquel Ford v. Petit Leon Ford
23-720. Amy Whittington Shepherd v. Matthew Isaac Shepherd
23-722. Phyllis Gail Phillips v. Jerry Phillips
23-739. James Meza v. Wendy Meza
23-743. Milton Roberson v. Kaili Roberson
23-744. Yansi Polanco Alas v. Samuel Hernandez Paralata