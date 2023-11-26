Festively adorned

The 47th annual Festival of Trees -- benefiting CARTI -- culminated in Tux 'n Trees, the black-tie gala held Nov. 18 in the Wally Allen Ballroom of Little Rock's Statehouse Convention Center. Presenting sponsors were the CARTI Auxiliary and Larry Sturdivant.

Shelia Vaught and Jennifer Day, festival co-chairs, joined with gala co-chairs Courtney and Adam Head in welcoming guests to the event, which began with a reception that gave attendees a chance to peruse and bid on a bevy of silent-auction items. As is tradition, these items were highlighted by an opulent orchard of decorated, donated Christmas trees that adorned the ballroom.

Music by Dizzy 7 preceded dinner featuring grilled beef tenderloins; a welcome by the evening's hosts, Bob Clausen and Laura Monteverdi of KARK; remarks by the festival and event chairs; a video and a fund-a-need segment. Noted auctioneer Gaylen McGee exercised his usual humor in garnering high bids for live auction items that included a tour with the PGA (Professional Golfers' Association) Champions; a ski trip to Jackson Hole, Wyo.; a table for 10 to the 2022 Festival of Trees Sugar Plum Ball; a South African safari hunt; the hot ticket item -- a dream dinner for eight with MasterChef (cooking reality TV show) finalist Jennifer Maune -- and more.

Attendees finished out the evening with dancing to Dizzy 7, which retook the stage.

The festival, which also consisted of the Sugar Plum Ball on Nov. 16 and Festival of Fashion on Nov. 17, has raised more than $9.7 million for cancer patients served by CARTI.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams