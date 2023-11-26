Film Night Features Indigenous Filmmakers Nov. 30

FAQ
Thursday Movie Night:
Indigenous Film Showcase
WHAT -- Indigenous films from Hawaii ("I Am Kanaka"), the Shoalwater Bay Indian Reservation in Washington ("Longhouse" & "Frybread Jesus") and the Southern Arapaho Tribe in Wyoming ("Wallowing Bull," 2023 Best Indigenous Film), hosted by the River Valley Film Society and the Fort Smith International Film Festival.
WHEN -- 6:30 p.m. filmmaker mixer, 7 p.m. screening Nov. 30
WHERE -- The Bakery District in Fort Smith
COST -- $5 suggested donation
INFO -- Email brandon@fortsmithfilm.com
The final 2023 Thursday Movie Night at the Bakery Nov. 30 will celebrate Native American Heritage Month with a filmmaker mixer at 6:30 p.m. and an Indigenous Film Showcase at 7 p.m. (Courtesy Images)
