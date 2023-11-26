Food Safety Nov. 26

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Here are recent reports:

CHICK-FIL-A, 5701 S. Olive St. Date of opening inspection Nov. 21. Okay to operate--permit. given.

CHILANGOS TAQUERIA MOBILE, 6100 Bullock St., White Hall. Date of inspection Nov. 21. Observed food that owner said was prepared more than 24 hours ago being stored in the refrigerator not date marked. Food prepared and held for more than 24 hours shall be clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed on the premises, sold or discarded for a maximum of 7 days. Food prepared more than 24 hours ago was date marked during the inspection. Facility lacks internal probe food thermometer. Food temperature measuring device shall be provided and readily accessible for use in ensuring attainment and maintenance of food temperature.

MCDONALD'S, 2908 E. Harding Ave. Date of inspection Nov. 20. Sliced tomatoes (43 degrees F) in the small prep cooler and sliced tomatoes (46 degrees F) and sliced onions (47 degrees F) in the large prep cooler are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Sliced tomatoes in the small prep cooler were discarded during the inspection. Other foods were moved to the walk in cooler during the inspection. Floors throughout the establishment are visibly unclean. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.

MEXICO LINDO TAQUERIA mobile, 4605 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of inspection Nov. 21. Observed dishes in the hand washing sink. A handwashing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use, and do not use for purposes other than handwashing. Dishes were removed from the hand washing sink during the inspection. Observed a single use sour cream container being used to store beans in. Single service items must not be reused. Beans were moved to new container during the inspection.

WENDY'S, 2910 Pines Mall Drive. Date of inspection Nov. 20. No paper towels provided at the hand washing sinks in the kitchen. Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each hand washing sink in food preparation, toilet and ware washing areas. Paper towels were provided at the hand washing sinks during the inspection. Creamer (43 degrees F) in the salad cooler and chocolate milk (42 degrees F) in the prep cooler are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Floors throughout the kitchen under the equipment are unclean. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.

WENDY'S, 2910 Pines Mall Drive. Date of follow-up inspection Nov. 21. Refrigerators have "Out of order" sign on them. Ambient temperature is 41 degrees F in both refrigerators.