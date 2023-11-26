FYI Calendar: Holiday Edition full of seasonal events

Nov. 29

"A Christmas Carol" -- Adapted by Amy Herzberg and Robert Ford from the Charles Dickens classic, through Dec. 24, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. Tickets prices vary by performance. theatre2.org.

Nov. 30

Winter Nights -- With silver bells, frosty firs and snowy scenes, 6 p.m. until midnight on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, through Dec. 22 at the Walton Arts Center's Bradberry Amphitheater & Rose Garden and Joy Pratt Markham Gallery in Fayetteville. Free. A limited number of snow globes with fire pits and a dedicated cocktail server for groups of up to eight can be reserved for 75-minute time slots for $100. waltonartscenter.org.

Dec. 1

Hot Cocoa Crawl -- 5-8 p.m. in Springdale. Springdale School District's annual Caroling on the Creek is the same day from 5-7 p.m. in Turnbow Park.

Mitzvah Holiday Art Market -- With art by more than 50 local artists, 5-9 p.m., Fayetteville Town Center. experiencefayetteville.com

Christmas Tree Lighting -- 5 p.m., Basin Spring Park, before the Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. in Eureka Springs. Santa Claus will be in the park from noon to 2 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. for the first three Saturdays in December.

Christmas Parade of Lights -- 6 p.m., downtown Eureka Springs. Free. 253-8737.

Rogers Christmas Parade -- 6:30 p.m., beginning at Fifth and Poplar through the heart of downtown. There will also be photos with Santa from 5-7 p.m. There will also be a Christmas market at Railyard Park and Frisco Plaza. destinationrogers.com.

Dec. 2

Breakfast with Santa -- 9 a.m., Siloam Springs Community Building with Santa, Mrs. Claus and their Reindeer helpers. Children will have their photos taken with Santa, send a letter to the North Pole, make a craft and receive a snack. The price is $10 per child. Links and more information at facebook.com/heritageleaguesiloamsprings.

Holiday Market -- With hot cocoa, apple cider, cookies and handmade goods by more than 50 local artists, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Community Creative Center at WAC's Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville. Holiday goods will be for sale at the center through Dec. 17. communitycreativecenter.org.

"Fireside" -- With music, hot chocolate, apple cider and a bookstore sale, starting at 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. www.bvpl.org

The Santa Drop -- Gates open at 10 a.m., with Santa sky diving in at 11 a.m., and guests may take pictures with Santa until 1 p.m. or until the line ends at Arkansas Air and Military Museum, 4290 S. School Ave, Fayetteville. Weather backup dates Dec. 9 and 16. arkansasairandmilitary.com/calendar.

Wampus Wonderland -- A holiday craft show featuring goods from local makers and creatives, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Drive in Fayetteville. wampuswonderlandonfacebook

Christmas Tour of Homes -- 2-6 p.m. with carolers, Christmas music, and refreshments, Eureka Springs. eurekaspringspreservationsociety.org.

Little Craft Show -- With stained glass, clay, digital art prints and more, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Fayetteville Town Center. experiencefayetteville.com

Holiday Open House -- With hot cider and cookies, 4 p.m., Gravette Public Library. Children will receive a Christmas ornament and an art kit from Crystal Bridges while supplies last.

Christmas Parade -- 4:30 p.m., downtown Gravette.

Holiday Open House -- With hot chocolate and cookies, after the parade, Gravette Historical Museum. Photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus are free in the Gravette Community Building across from the museum. gravettear.com/christmas-parade

Christmas Parade -- Themed Gingerbread Houses, 5:30 p.m., Curtis Avenue to downtown Pea Ridge, followed by the tree lighting and performances by the high school choir and band, pictures with Santa, hot chocolate and shopping.

Light Up Siloam Springs Christmas Parade -- Themed Reindeer Games, 5:30 p.m. starting on Tulsa Street. More information at discoversiloam.com.

"The Grand Ol' Christmas Show" -- A musical variety and comedy sketch show hosted by Will Hearn featuring Dalton Flake and members of Blue Water Highway & The Dirty River Jazz Band, 7 p.m. at The Aud in Eureka Springs. $20-$30. greatpassionplay.org/christmas.

"The Nutcracker" -- Presented by Ozark Ballet Theater, 1 p.m. Dec. 2-3, Berry Performing Arts Center at John Brown University ($35) in Siloam Springs and at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 and 2 p.m. Dec. 10 at Don Tyson School of Innovation in Springdale ($31-$45). ozarkballettheater.com

"Holiday Cabaret" -- Presented by Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas, 7 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3 p.m. Dec. 3, Canvas Church, 1106 N.W. 10th St. Bentonville. $18-$27. theatrecollectivenwa.org.

Dec. 3

NWA Toy Run -- Registration at 9:30 a.m. at Lokomotion, 4520 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. Motorcyclists may bring a toy up to $25 for a child ages 3-12 to enter the toy run and then ride out with the motorcycle parade to Greenland Elementary for lunch and photos with Santa at 11 a.m. Information at americanrider.com/event/nwa-toy-run or email wingman921@gmail.com.

Friendship Club Holiday Social -- With soup, sandwiches, sweets and Santa, vendors, music and a bake sale, noon-2 p.m., Madison County Senior Center in Huntsville. $5-$10.

Dec. 6

Holiday Dulcimer Music -- With Gary McCarthy, 2 p.m. Dec. 6; 1 p.m. Dec. 13; and 11 a.m. Dec. 18, Bella Vista Public Library. Free. www.bvpl.org

Dec. 7

Silver Tea -- An "elegant high tea," 1:30-3:30 p.m., Crystal Dining Room at the Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs. Hosted by St. James Episcopal Church as a fundraiser for People Helping People, a non-profit whose mission is providing prescription medications for those who are unable to afford them. Admission is by donation. Victorian attire encouraged. Email darlene@modestojim.net.

Dec. 8

Denise Lanuti Studio Show -- 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 8-9 and noon-4 p.m. Dec. 10, 623 E. Rock St. in Fayetteville. Free. 200-8207.

Jingle Jam -- A holiday dance party, 6-10 p.m. at CACHE Studios, 1004 S.E. Fifth St. in Bentonville. This event serves as a fundraiser and the official brand launch for NWA Movement Hub. Tickets are $25-$50, and guests should dress into impress. More information at nwamovementhub.com

Dec. 9

Hot Cocoa Social -- With holiday crafts and games for kids, a meet and greet with Santa, and hot cocoa with all the fixings, 10 a.m.-noon at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. The community event is free, but T2 asks people to register so that they know how much cocoa to make. www.theatre2.org

Christmas Tour of Homes -- 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Grove. Tickets $20 at Southern Mercantile, Daisies and Olives, Old School Vintage, and at the Prairie Grove Heritage Museum. Then the Cocoa Crawl is from 4 to 6 p.m. Mugs for $5 each sale at participating merchants. Seventh annual Christmas Parade of Lights starts at 6 p.m., and Santa Claus will be available for visits and photos after the parade at the American Legion. More information on facebook.com/2ndSaturdayTradesDay

Holiday Art Party -- With free crafts, cookies, and local artist vendors, noon-4 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Pictures with Santa from 12-1:30 p.m. The community event marks the end of RAM's 75th year, and they'll be celebrating with the interment of their 75th time capsule. More information at fsram.org.

Cookies With Santa -- With songs, stories, crafts and hot chocolate with Santa Claus, 2-3:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. No registration required. www.bvpl.org

Fort Smith Christmas Parade -- 3 p.m., downtown Fort Smith. Parade routes and more information at facebook.com/FSChristmasParade

Bentonville Christmas Parade -- 6 p.m. downtown.

Christmas Parade -- 6:30 p.m., downtown Gentry.

Rhonda Vincent: Christmas -- 7:30 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St. in Fort Smith. Tickets and more information at fortsmithconventioncenter.org/events

Dec. 10

Whoville Holiday Extravaganza -- 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Rogers Convention Center. $12 general admission on EventBrite. Presented by Oasis of Northwest Arkansas. More information at facebook.com/oasisofnwa or oasisforwomennwa.org.

-- Monica Hooper

mhooper@nwaonline.com

"A Christmas Carol" — Adapted for "radio on stage" by Anthony E. Palermo, produced by Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater, 7 p.m. Nov. 28, Immanuel Baptist Church in Springdale; 7 p.m. Nov. 30, First Presbyterian Church in Rogers; 7 p.m. Dec. 1, First Presbyterian Church in Springdale; 2 p.m. Dec. 2, Fayetteville Public Library; 2 p.m. Dec. 3, The Medium in Springdale. $5-$10 (free at FPL) or donations of food. Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater on Facebook.

