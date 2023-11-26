Gramlich’s 34 powers Alma to OT victory over Clarksville

Jordan Gramlich would not be denied.

Neither would her teammates.

Gramlich scored 34 points and the Lady Airedales erased a seven-point deficit with a hard-fought 59-53 overtime win over the Clarksville Panthers on Monday, Nov. 20, at Charles B. Dyer Arena.

Just a junior, Gramlich has already committed to UAFS. She has a lot of work ahead of her with the Lady Airedales, however.

Gramlich scored 23 second-half points, including all seven of Alma's overtime points. With junior point guard Daimya Parker out of town, coach Chanlee Bottoms put her best scorer at point guard for much of the night, which tends to take away some of Gramlich's offensive flow.

MaKinley McCartt had nine points and Chloe Gregory drained two big fourth-quarter 3-pointers to help get Alma to OT. The Lady Airedales trailed by seven (36-29) in the second half, and twice led by as many as five points before the Lady Panthers behind knocking down 3-pointers.

Clarksville hit four of them in the final quarter.

"That's not out of the norm for them," Bottoms said. "We knew they take about 70 percent of their shots from the 3-point line. But like I told them (players), missing DP (Daimya Parker) was huge."

"Missing Daimya, who is a big part of our team, was big," Gramlich said. "But we did a really good job of taking care of the ball. Chloe stepped in and Lilly (Sisemore) stepped in to help fill that role. It was hard, but we did the best that we could, and it was a really big win."

Mansfield

The Mansfield Lady Tigers sharpened their claws at the expense of the Hackett Lady Hornets this week.

Kaylee and Kynslee Ward combined for 34 points and a dozen rebounds to pace Mansfield to a 63-15 victory.

Kaylee Ward had 20 and 8 for the Tigers (4-0). She also added three assists.

Alyson Edwards and Harlie Fuller scored 14 and 12 points, respectively, for the winners. Edwards also pulled down nine rebounds and had five steals.

Fuller led the team with four assists.

Mansfield opens 2A-4 West play Dec. 8 against Mountainburg.

Cedarville boys

Coach Frank Cluck's Cedarville Pirates won a tough road game over Eureka Springs in a game played at the Decatur Tournament.

Brady Hightower scored 23 points and grabbed 17 rebounds during the team's 60-48 overtime win over the Highlanders.

Teammate Colton Arnold added 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Cade Cross chipped in with 14 points and four boards.

The Pirates (2-3) open conference play Dec. 12 against Booneville.

Mountainburg girls

Second-year coach Paige Jones and the Mountainburg Lady Dragons defeated West Fork, 51-36, this week for the team's fourth win in five games.

Kaitlyn Beauford and Elliot Owen combined for 29 points and 10 rebounds in the victory, with Beauford scoring 15 points to lead all scorers.

Alisha Linder, who had a career-high 24 points and six steals during a win over Lincoln two weeks ago, finished with 11 points, five rebounds, and five steals against West Fork.

Paris girls

The Lady Eagles opened up the 2023-24 season with a couple of wins over Lifeway Christian and Greenland before dropping three in a row.

The Eagles (2-4) host Providence Academy Tuesday.

Junior Annabelle Perry has shot the ball well for coach Jonathan Vire's squad, pouring in a season-high 29 points during a recent loss to West Fork.

The Lady Eagles open 3A-1 West play against Cossatot River.

Alma boys

Miles Kendrick buried three of his four 3-pointers in the first half, and Easton Boggs hit two third-quarter triples and finished with a team-high 14 points as the Airedales rolled past Clarksville, 62-27, in its 2023-24 home opener for their second victory of the season.

Israel Towns-Robinson and Hutson Boggs scored seven and six points, respectively, and Carmoni Smith and Chris Salazar added five points each for the winners.

Eddie Tate had four points, including a thunderous dunk.