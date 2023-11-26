The nation in brief: Gulf Shores pier closed for eight months

Gulf Shores pier closed for eight months

GULF SHORES, Ala. -- Hurricane Sally wiped out a 200-foot section of the Gulf State Park Fishing Pier on the Alabama coast in September 2020 just as it was about to reopen after a $2.4 million rebuild that was prompted by an earlier storm.

Now, the pier in Baldwin County has closed for construction again to repair the damage from Sally and should reopen by the end of next summer, the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said.

The 1,500-foot-long pier had been the second-longest on the Gulf of Mexico before Hurricane Sally collapsed a portion of it near the fishing area at the south end, al.com reported.

The $13.6 million repair was awarded to MD Thomas Construction, which did the earlier renovation.

The pier closed to the public Nov. 12 and will remain unavailable throughout the project, which should be completed in 2024. It's expected to take about eight months, with a target date of August for reopening.

While the pier is closed, park visitors can still get to the beach at Cotton Bayou, Alabama Point, Shell Beach and the Beach Pavilion; Romar Beach access will open soon with improvements, the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said.

Navy recovers flight recorder after crash

KANEOHE, Hawaii -- The flight data recorder of a large U.S. Navy plane that overshot a runway and ended up in the water near Honolulu last week has been recovered as the military continues to plan for the aircraft's removal.

The Navy's Aircraft Mishap Board is investigating on scene at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe Bay, trying to determine the cause of the accident and any contributing factors, the Navy said Friday in a statement.

Sailors from a mobile diving and salvage unit retrieved the data recorder Thursday and conducted a hydrographic survey to assess the P-8A plane's structural integrity.

The survey also assessed the coral and marine environment around the plane, which will aid them in minimizing impact during its removal, the Navy said.

The Navy said it has put primary and secondary containment booms around the airplane, along with other absorbent materials. Specially trained personnel are monitoring the area 24 hours a day.

There were no injuries to the nine people aboard the plane during Monday's accident at the base, which is located about 10 miles from Honolulu on Oahu.

The plane belongs to the Skinny Dragons of Patrol Squadron 4, stationed at Whidbey Island in Washington state.

Sandy Hook families offer payment plan

Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims' families proposed that Alex Jones wind up his bankruptcy by paying creditors at least $85 million over 10 years or undergo an orderly liquidation.

The Sandy Hook families, along with an official committee of Jones' creditors, argued in court papers Wednesday that the 11-month-long bankruptcy case for the right-wing radio host should be brought to a close by February. The creditors laid out a dual-option proposal.

The plan, as described to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, would allow Jones to undergo an orderly liquidation of his assets or adhere to a 10-year fixed-payment plan with distributions of at least $8.5 million a year. Under the fixed-payment plan, the creditors would agree to release their roughly $1.5 billion in state court judgment awards.

Both options contemplate preserving causes of actions against third parties affiliated with Jones and his "Infowars" program.

In a Nov. 21 court filing, Jones' attorneys said they were made aware of a forthcoming creditor plan proposal and asked to schedule a status conference Monday to discuss a path forward.

An attorney for Jones didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Suspect jailed in killing; deputy injured

MERIDIAN, Miss. -- A Mississippi sheriff's deputy was shot and wounded Friday during an exchange of gunfire with a man who was suspected of killing another person hours earlier, the state Department of Public Safety said.

The man accused in the killing and wounding of the Lauderdale County deputy was arrested, and the deputy was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, the department said in a statement.

Sheriff Billy Sollie told news outlets that Terrell Melillo, 25, was charged in the shooting death of Johnathan Parker, 31. Sollie said a 27-year-old woman who was in the home with Parker was also shot and wounded, and she was taken to a hospital.

The Lauderdale County jail docket showed Melillo was charged with one count of murder and one count of aggravated domestic violence, as of Friday. The docket did not show whether he is represented by an attorney.

Coroner Clayton Cobler said one person died after being shot several times late Thursday or early Friday at a home in Meridian.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is examining the shooting of the deputy.



