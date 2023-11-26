Hampton upbeat after win in finale, confident ahead of ’24

Things looked a bit different on the sidelines for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff last week after it walked off the playing field for the final time in 2023.

According to UAPB Coach Alonzo Hampton, there was a different feeling as well.

UAPB displayed the kind of resilience that Hampton had been imploring them to show all season when it battled back from a 31-7 halftime deficit to shock Texas Southern 35-34 in the regular-season finale. The victory was the first for the Golden Lions in two months – a span of seven games – and it gave the team some much-needed confidence, and relief, as it heads into an important offseason.

"We stayed in the fight and came back," Hampton said. "Scored 22 points in the fourth quarter and got the win. It was good for our players, good for our university and helps us in recruiting as we move forward."

Moving forward is what Hampton and his Golden Lions plan to do after going through an assortment of issues this season. UAPB battled inconsistency on both sides of the ball, particularly at quarterback, and injuries to key personnel, all contributing to a seven-game losing streak during which the team got outscored 252-90.

The Golden Lions were even without their offensive coordinator, Bobby Acosta, for a moment after he had to have emergency eye surgery earlier this month. But through all of that, Hampton found ways to flash smiles, and after his team climbed out of a 24-point hole to beat a Texas Southern group that was beaming with confidence the week before following a dominant win over Southwestern Athletic Conference power Alcorn State, he had even more of a reason to grin.

"You always talk about sticking with the process, and you say the same things over and over [to the team]," Hampton explained. "And I'm just a firm believer in process. I know everybody wants to win right now, you want your prize, but it's a lot of pain involved when you're doing some things that's never been done before, and you're trying to do them at a level that hasn't been done before.

"I'm just smart enough to trust God and understand that if I just stay in the fight, if I don't break, if I don't complain, if I don't mope around, if I don't point the finger, good things are going to happen to me. ... I want a football team that thinks likes me, that operates like me because I wake up every day motivated."

It won't take much to motivate Hampton in the coming months, especially since he'll have a chance to finally get a full stretch of recruiting in. The Warren native was hired on Dec. 22, 2022, which was just after the opening day of the NCAA's early signing period. Because of the timing, UAPB didn't ink anyone during that time and was forced to wait until Feb. 1 of this year to sign any student athletes.

Hampton was able bring in several new faces to the program, but he'll have a chance to bolster his roster even more this time around.

Naturally, several players are expected to enter the transfer portal. The Golden Lions, though, should have plenty coming back next season.

Of the 22 players who started in last week's win, only six were actual seniors. One area that UAPB is also hoping remains intact is its backfield, with running backs Johness Davis, B.J. Curry and Michael Jamerson all being underclassmen. All three of the quarterbacks that played – Chancellor Edwards, Mekhi Hagens, Jalen Macon – are underclassmen as well, but there are other positions that Hampton mentioned he would like to improve, particularly on the offensive and defensive lines, not to mention wide receiver and the secondary.

Yet, while the 2-9 record isn't what he wanted in his first year, Hampton revealed that he likes what taking place within the program, and for him, that serves as extra incentive to remain upbeat.

"I'm just excited about where we're headed," he said. "I think we're on the right track. We've got to do go out and recruit some really good football players, and we're certainly excited about that.

"Recruiting is like brushing teeth. The minute you stop, you start to look bad, and I want to think that I've got a pretty good set of teeth."