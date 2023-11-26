High school basketball roundups

SATURDAY'S GAMES

BOYS

BATTLE OF THE ROCK

At Little Rock Southwest

BENTON 67, MILLS 53 Elem Shelby scored a team-high 20 points as Benton (3-0) pushed through to capture the tournament title. Terrion Burgess scored 19 points and Harrison Pickett added 16 points for the Panthers.

DANDY DOZEN

At Pulaski Academy, Little Rock

RUSSELLVILLE 74, JACKSONVILLE 48 Donovan Villarreal compiled 21 points and grabbed five rebounds as Russellville (4-1) dominated the Titans. Luke Stump had 19 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals, while Akeilius Pearson notched 13 points for the Cyclones. Cameron Frazier also had 9 points, 8 rebounds and 3 blocks in the win. Justin Moore had 16 points for Jacksonville (4-3).

GIRLS

DANDY DOZEN

At Pulaski Academy, Little Rock

EARLE 55, JACKSONVILLE 26 Journey Jefferson dropped in 26 points, 7 steals and 5 assists to push Earle (4-1) to a blowout. Jada Maples added 16 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists for the Lady Bulldogs. D'arah Tippitt had eight points to lead Jacksonville (0-3).

OKLAHOMA CITY CLASSEN, 58, BRYANT 47 Austyn Oholendt led the way with 17 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds, but Bryant (4-3) came up short. Skylar Percy had 13 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals, and India Robinson notched nine points for the Lady Hornets.

RUMBLE ON THE RIDGE

At Forrest City

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 58, FORREST CITY 48 Kinley Mears finished with 26 points, 4 steals and 3 assists as North Little Rock (5-0) walked out with the tournament championship. Katie Fimple chipped in with 17 points for the Lady Charging Wildcats.

FRIDAY'S LATE GAMES

BOYS

DERMOTT 63, CROSSETT 50 Lucas Figures amassed a team-high 18 points in a win for Dermott (2-3). James Burrell scored 15 points and Jamarion Miller landed 12 points for the Rams.

DANDY DOZEN

At Pulaski Academy, Little Rock

JACKSONVILLE 74, MEMPHIS EAST 72 Jayce Tillman churned out 24 points as Jacksonville (3-3) eeked past the Mustangs. Justin Moore had 13 points and Bryson Tillman totaled nine points for the Titans. Dylan Jones scored 23 points for Memphis East (1-3).

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 64, RUSSELLVILLE 63 A 20-point effort from Ja'Kory Withers boosted North Little Rock (4-0). Robert Griffin had 15 points and Braylon Frazier chimed in with 13 points, 7 rebounds and 5 steals for the Charging Wildcats. Luke Stump led Russellville (3-1) with 21 points and seven rebounds. Akeilius Pearson and Donovan Villarreal both scored 17 points for the Cyclones.

BOSSIER CITY (LA.) PARKWAY 67, LISA ACADEMY NORTH 59 Brhaelyn Brown scored 20 points to lift Parkaway (2-1) to victory. Caleb Evans had 14 points for the Panthers. Makale Guy led North (6-6) with 17 points and eight rebounds. Kenan Morris added 12 points and Aaron Britton tallied nine points for the Jaguars.

WHITE HALL 90, eSTEM 54 Jordan Rasberry turned in 31 points as White Hall (3-1) rolled over the Mets. Jai'Chaunn Hayes had 18 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists, and Jacoby Edwards tallied 16 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jaxson Yancy finished with 24 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists for eStem (4-5). Justin May added 14 points and eight rebounds.

GIRLS

DANDY DOZEN

At Pulaski Academy, Little Rock

BRYANT 46, GERMANTOWN, TENN. 41 Austyn Oholendt had a team-high 17 points as Bryant (4-2) pulled away. Skylar Percy scored 10 points, and India Robinson finished with 9 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists. Michaiah Satcher supplied 13 points and Alana Rouser had 10 points and 11 rebounds for Germantown (3-3).

EARLE 48, eSTEM 21 Jada Maples had 14 points, 10 rebounds and 8 steals to carry Earle (3-1) past the Lady Mets. Aniyah Perry scored 15 points and Journey Jefferson followed with 9 points, 8 steals, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. Simya Magsby had 11 points, 14 rebounds and 4 steals for eStem (1-4)

PARKWAY, LA. 58, LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 56 Dakota Howard ended with 21 points, 14 rebounds and 5 steals as Parkway (2-1) held on. Chloe Larry followed with 20 points, and Savannah Wilson added 11 points for the Lady Panthers. Jordan Marshall led Central (4-1). Taylor Day Davis had 11 points for the Lady Tigers.