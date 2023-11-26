High school principal’s murder trial now set for March





The jury trial for a former Omaha high school principal charged in his wife's murder won't begin on Monday as previously scheduled.

Rocky Brian Dodson's trial date was canceled, and the Arkansas Supreme Court appointed retired Circuit Judge William R. Wright to serve as a special judge in the case, according to the Boone County Circuit Court docket.

The case had previously been assigned 14th Judicial Circuit Judge John Putman. Court records available online didn't list a reason for the special judge's appointment.

Prosecuting Attorney David Ethredge said Dodson's trial is now scheduled for March, although he didn't have the exact date when contacted Saturday.

The new trial date isn't reflected in the online court docket.

Dodson, 53, is charged with second-degree murder in the March 6, 2022, death of his wife, Amanda Dodson, 36.

Dodson's trial was originally set for Sept. 23, 2022, but it has been continued several times.

According to a charging document, "the defendant struck a blow to the throat of Amanda Dodson, which resulted in fractured, broken and crushed tracheal cartilage" resulting in her death.

Murder in the second degree is a Class A felony. A person convicted of a Class A felony faces a sentence of six to 30 years in prison, according to Arkansas Code Annotated 5-4-401(a)(2).

Rocky Dodson has pleaded innocent and is free on bond.

Dodson, who was also the high school boys basketball coach, resigned from the school district at the end of April 2022.

Omaha is 3 miles south of the Missouri state line.



