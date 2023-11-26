Hot-shooting Marquette rips Arkansas

A poor start doomed the University of Arkansas women's basketball team in the Shell Division championship game at the Fort Myers (Fla.) Tip-Off on Saturday.

Marquette took a 17-3 lead 7 minutes into the game and the Razorbacks could never catch back up and lost 74-58 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. It was the first loss of the season for Arkansas (6-1).

The Golden Eagles (6-0), who received the third-most votes among unranked teams in the latest AP poll, shot 57.6% from the field in the first half. They led by as many as 28 points in the second half.

"I felt like our offense did not flow because we were trying to fix the defensive end too early," Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors said. "Matter of fact, it was kind of being in the right spot to start and how hard we were playing. We got that fixed at halftime. But, gosh, in basketball, it's too late.

"You don't get a reset after a certain number of points and back to zero. You don't play sets, you play a full game. It was a little bit too late. [Marquette is] a really good team...We were hopeful we'd get a chance to see them. I know that the loss hurts and the way we lost hurts, but I think we grew from it, and it'll help us when it comes to SEC time."

Arkansas was 3 of 15 from the floor in the first quarter, with its final make being a corner three-pointer at the buzzer by Makayla Daniels to draw within 23-11. Daniels earned her 129th career start to break the program record.

The Razorbacks closed the gap to 35-24 with 3:30 left in the first half, but Marquette ended the second quarter on an 11-3 run.

All of the Golden Eagles' starters had at least seven points by halftime and Marquette led 46-27.

"I had to leave the bench in pregame because it looked like the movie 'Pleasantville' down there," Neighbors said. "They were not missing a shot in pregame. They are really together. It's a close-knit group. It's something that we can learn from. Our groups has played together for seven games, and this group's played together a whole bunch more than that."

The Razorbacks used an 8-0 run early in the third quarter to pull within 50-35, but from there it was all Marquette. The Razorbacks scored five points over the quarter's final 6:09 and trailed 63-40 entering the final period.

Marquette guard Rose Nkumu had a 7-0 run of her own in the fourth quarter to give the Golden Eagles a 72-44 lead, their largest, with 6:24 left in the game.

Arkansas freshman guard Taliah Scott made the final score more respectable by recording 14 of her game-high 21 points in the last quarter.

Scott was 6 of 14 from the field and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line. Saylor Poffenbarger added 13 points on 3-of-7 three-point shooting and secured 7 rebounds.

Golden Eagles forward Liza Karlen scored 20 points on 9-of-16 shooting to lead her team.

It was the second game of a tough four-game stretch for the Razorbacks. They are scheduled to play at No. 13 Florida State in the ACC-SEC Challenge on Thursday and host No. 2 UCLA next Sunday.

When asked what area his team most needs to clean up before those matchups, Neighbors pointed to focus and game readiness.

"I think just attention to detail," Neighbors said. "There were some things that I think Coach Todd [Schaefer] pointed out defensively [and] I think there were some things that I pointed out offensively that maybe didn't carry over.

"Just because you say something doesn't mean that they heard you or doesn't mean they understood you. I do think we've learned some things there. I think our kids will understand that if there is a question, let's get it cleared up before [the score is] 15-2 or 16-3, or whatever it ended up being. I think there's a lot valuable lessons learned."