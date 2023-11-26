Hot Springs board approves pay bonuses

HOT SPRINGS -- The Hot Springs Board of Directors awarded 10% year-end bonuses to the city's chief executive and chief legal officer after returning from an almost three-hour executive session Tuesday night at board chambers.

City Manager Bill Burrough received 10% of his $187,096 base salary. The city's human resources department said his annual compensation also includes a $7,800 vehicle allowance and $1,200 phone allowance. City Attorney Brian Albright received 10% of his $162,157 base salary. He also gets a $7,800 vehicle allowance and $840 phone allowance, per his employee agreement.

Burrough and Albright received year-end bonuses of 2.1% and 2.4% last year. The board said the "more measured" 2022 bonuses owed to the water rate increase the board adopted last November to cover cost overruns on the city's Lake Ouachita water supply project.

The $4 a month base rate increase for city water customers went into full effect this month, as did the $6 increase for customers in the unincorporated area of the water system's more than 100 square mile service area.

City Director Phyllis Beard cast the only vote in opposition to bonuses awarded Tuesday night. The roll call vote was unusual, as the board typically uses a voice vote when considering year-end bonuses. Burrough and Albright both have employment agreements with the board and are the only city employees who answer directly to the city's elected body.

Burrough's agreement required his annual review to be conducted in December, but he asked the board last month if it could evaluate him at Tuesday's business meeting.

City Director Karen Garcia said the board used the International City/County Management Association's evaluation tool to set Burrough's bonus.

"That equates to a 10% of salary bonus," she said in her motion for Burrough's bonus.

Implementing a parking management plan for downtown, completing a job audit and compensation review for city employees, codifying the city's long-range land use plan and completing the design and implementation of the Gulpha Basin wastewater improvements were the 2023 goals the board established for Burrough last summer.

The city has issued a request for proposals from parking management vendors. The job audit and performance review was completed this year, creating a new pay structure that increased salaries by as much as 7.5% and a new employee handbook.

The city said Tuesday that the incorporation of the land use plan into the zoning and development code was about 75% complete.

The board awarded a $5,718,254 bid Nov. 7 to Coakley Company for phase one of the Gulpha Basin force main project. The consent decree the state has had the city under for more than a decade mandated the sewer system collection improvements.

The current force main that connects the lowest part of the basin to the gravity main upstream of the Davidson Drive treatment plant ruptures when fully pressurized by the pump station on Catherine Heights Road, releasing tens of millions of gallons of unpermitted discharges into the Spencer Bay arm of Lake Catherine since the start of the year.

It's unclear what, if any, goals Albright's performance was measured against. The management and performance evaluation form the board used to assess him was mostly related to his day-to-day responsibilities.

"I move to award a bonus based on the evaluations of [Albright's] performance over the past year, and in the opinion of the board it exceeded expectations," District 6 Director Steve Trusty said Tuesday night.

The bonuses will be included in Burrough and Albright's final paycheck of the year and paid from the city's share of the tax levied on Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort's net gaming receipts.