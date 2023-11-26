Ed Reeves, mayor of Plaquemine, La., underwent surgery for a broken collarbone, ribs and ankle and is expected to make a full recovery after his four-wheeler hit a hole, flipped and landed on top of him, according to a post shared to the city's Facebook page.

Pope Francis, 86, canceled his public appearances because of the flu and underwent a CAT scan at Rome's Gemelli hospital, which ruled out any respiratory problems, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said.

Bryanna Cook, a 6-year-old first-grader at Fairview Elementary School in Columbus, Miss., was honored with a Lowndes County resolution for helping emergency responders find her family's car after her mother had a stroke while driving in a rural area.

Carie Hallford and Jon Hallford, owners of Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, Colo., face hundreds of felony charges, including 190 counts of abuse of a corpse, over 50 counts of forgery, five counts of theft and four counts of money laundering, federal court records said.

Kevin Kuykendall, chief executive of Medoc Health Services, and Sabrina Kuykendall, his wife and Medoc's vice president of finance, pleaded guilty in a deal with federal prosecutors to conspiracy to solicit and receive kickbacks and owe at least $4.4 million in restitution as part of their plea agreements, court records show.

Robert Trout III, 19, of Pinellas Park, Fla., was charged with threatening a mass shooting and unlawful use of a communications device as authorities say he posted videos of himself handling two Glock .40-caliber pistols "in a reckless manner."

Steve Waithe, 30, of Chicago, a former college track coach accused of setting up sham social media and email accounts in an attempt to trick women into sending him explicit selfies, pleaded guilty to 12 counts of wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit computer fraud and one count of computer fraud, prosecutors said.

Terry Krieger, 68, an American sentenced to 50 years in prison in 2014 for sexually abusing Kenyan children, faces new charges of defilement and being in Kenya illegally.

Pinarayi Vijayan, the top elected official in Kerala, India, said he ordered an investigation into a stampede that killed at least four people and injured 60 others during a music festival.