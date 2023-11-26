Italians rally to protest violence against women





ROME -- Tens of thousands took to the streets of Italy's main cities on Saturday to mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, just as an Italian man suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend was extradited from Germany.

The slaying of 22-year-old university student Giulia Cecchettin, reportedly at the hands of her former boyfriend, sparked anger across Italy, where on average one woman is killed every three days.

Suspect Filippo Turetta, 21, landed at the Venice airport around midmorning Saturday. He was immediately transferred to a prison in the northern city of Verona to face questions in the investigation into Cecchettin's death, Italian media reported.

Cecchettin had disappeared after meeting Turetta for a burger at a shopping mall near Venice, just days before she was to receive her degree in biomedical engineering. The case gripped Italy.

Her body was found Nov. 18 covered by black plastic bags in a ditch near a lake in the foothills of the Alps. Turetta was arrested the following day in Germany.

Cecchettin's killing has sparked an unprecedented wave of grief and anger in Italy, where many women say patriarchal attitudes are still entrenched.

Data from the Italian Interior Ministry show that 106 women have so far been killed in Italy this year, 55 of them reportedly by a partner or former partner.

Italy's RAI state TV reported that in the days since Cecchettin's body was found, calls to a national hotline for women fearing for their safety at the hands of men have jumped from some 200 to 400 a day -- including from parents of young women.

"Rome has been invaded. ... We are 500,000," said activists from Non Una Di Meno, or Not One Less, the anti-violence feminist association that organized the rally in the capital.

Many of the demonstrations that took place across Italy remembered Cecchettin and her striking story.

"Male violence is something that personally touched me and all of us, at every age," said Aurora Arleo, a 24-year-old student who went to the demonstration from Ladispoli, a town close to Rome. "We have united also in the name of Giulia, because her story struck us, and I hope it will change something."

Thousands of men of all ages also responded to the call for joining Saturday's initiatives against gender violence.

Early last week , the Italian parliament approved new measures to clamp down on violence against women, following unanimous support from the two chambers.

Among the measures being introduced is a campaign in schools to address sexism, machismo and psychological and physical violence against women.

In his message to mark the battle against gender violence, Pope Francis said it is a plague that must be rooted out from society and called for educational action.

"Violence against women is a poisonous weed that plagues our society and must be pulled up from its roots," the pope wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday.

Violence against women and girls remains one of the most pervasive human rights violations in the world. According to the most recent U.N. data, globally, over 700 million women -- almost one in three -- have been subjected to physical and sexual intimate partner violence, nonpartner sexual violence, or both, at least once in their life.

Information for this article was contributed by Sylvie Corbet of The Associated Press.





A woman holds a flare Saturday during a rally marking International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women in front of the ancient Colosseum, in Rome. Participants took to the streets there and in other major Italian cities as part of what organizers called a "revolution" under way in Italians' approach to violence against women.










