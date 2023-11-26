Kimberly Marie Changose - John Arthur Hope

Kimberly Marie Changose and John Arthur Hope were united in marriage at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, in The Grandeur House. Officiating was the Rev. Greg Schick of St. James United Methodist Church.

Parents of the bride are Phoebe Masola and William John Changose of Little Rock. She is the granddaughter of Nicholas Jack Changose of Phoenix, the late Margaret Lucille Changose, the late Marcelino Masola and the late Adela Samillano.

The groom is the son of Mary Katharyn and Ronald Arthur Hope of Little Rock. His grandparents are Barbara Wester Hope, also of Little Rock, the late Arthur Virgil Hope, the late William Hearn Howell and the late Avon Anderson Howell.

Vows were exchanged in the Grandeur House Chapel. At the front was a cross draped with flowers. The entrance to the pews was marked with a large arrangement of wedding flowers. Music was by the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra String Quartet.

The bride, escorted by her father, wore a white strapless trumpet gown of silk mikado. Her cathedral-length silk white tulle veil was edged with lace. She carried a bouquet of plumosa, wax flowers, ranunculus, roses and Italian ruscus.

Kirstin Davis of Little Rock served as matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Ali Tripoli of Austin, Texas; Anna Kay Fitts of Jonesboro; Brooke Carrier of Memphis; Davis Kidd, Markie Alberius, Rachel Arnold and Laura Gowan, all of Little Rock; Rebecca Fabik of Dallas; Hallie Burlew of Fayetteville; Payton Allen of Kansas City, Mo.; Sara Scaccia of Boston; and Grace Ann Lile of Benton. They wore floor-length emerald green gowns in various styles and carried bouquets of white roses, blush wax flowers and white pom poms.

Flower girls were Lillian Davis, Amelia Davis, Kate Arnold and Mary Oliver Gowan, and ring bearers were Henry Arnold and Teddy Arnold, all of Little Rock.

Serving as the groom's best men were Ronald Hope and Adam Hope, both of Little Rock.

Groomsmen were Mitchell Spradlin of Fort Smith; Parker Rice of Atlanta; Jack Tlapek, Christopher Arnold and Trey Gowan, all Little Rock; Jacob Currence of Austin, Texas; Jay McGee and Joseph Viviano, both of Fayetteville; Spencer Jerome of Augusta, Ga.; Blake Darnell of Dallas; and Chris Gentry of Denver.

A reception, also at The Grandeur House, followed the ceremony. Guest tables covered in champagne satin cloths were decorated with foliage, wedding flowers and cylinder vases with floating candles. Music was by DJ Chad Mansfield.

The bride graduated magna cum laude from the University of Arkansas with a bachelor's and master's degree in accounting. She was named Walton College Outstanding Senior Graduate 2017. She is a certified public accountant in Texas and a senior advisory consultant of PricewaterhouseCoopers.

The groom has a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Arkansas and is a project manager at Brasfield & Gorrie General Contractors.

The couple will live in Dallas after a honeymoon at Islamorada in the Florida Keys.