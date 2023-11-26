Well-versed writers

I should like to pay compliments to two writers in last Sunday's issue. The first is to Gwen Faulkenberry, who wrote so vividly and so accurately about the need for a public education system in Arkansas. The new LEARNS Act works against one with its very questionable voucher system, which gives hard-earned tax money to schools that indoctrinate in a particular form of religious belief. Gwen is right when she cites our forefathers Thomas Jefferson and John Adams as strong supporters of public, not church, education. And she is further correct in citing the Arkansas Constitution which requires it.

All my education in primary and secondary schools was public, from a one-room rural school to a modern high school. I later earned a bachelor's degree at a church college due to a family preference, but earned my master's and doctorate at state institutions. My early rural foundations and great parental support helped me attain what my heart desired, qualifications for teaching, which I did for 47 years successfully.

I also want to compliment Philip Martin's column on the character of Sarah Huckabee. To use a cliché, he "hit the nail on its head." Sarah is a distant cousin, my great-grandmother being a Huckabee from Spring Hill. There is a family cemetery there. Like her father, Sarah knows how to be a politician to get what she desires. As Martin writes, she cares more about winning than what questionable methods she may use. My Irish mama, whose mother was a Huckabee, taught me that kind of action is "hypocrisy."

Mama was a wise woman, raising 10 from 1913-31 to adulthood. I think Mama was right. "Just sayin'."

JOHN CRAWFORD

Arkadelphia

Grateful for paper

I just wanted to thank the Arkansas Gazette-Democrat for the letters from readers about Thanksgiving, but especially for the editorial on the editorial page.

It gave me more and more reasons to be grateful in spite of the bad news we hear and read about every day. I spent the day home sick with covid on Thanksgiving, and couldn't be with family, but all the blessings you mentioned in the editorial hit home with me! I am grateful for the newspaper. Thank you.

MARY ANN STAFFORD

Maumelle

Need to get a move on

I read recent articles on adding prison beds with a great deal of surprise. First, it was unimaginable that the Board of Corrections would deny our governor's request to add 622 beds to current prison space. Do they not understand their role as an independent board is to make sure that each of them provide a hearty "harrumph" after she tells them what they should do? Then it really hit me: 622 new "beds"? Surely that must have been a typo. Someone definitely meant to say new "prisons."

Obviously Arkansas will need these additional prisons if SHS' former boss and mentor is elected president and our state works to stay ahead of Ron DeSantis or Greg Abbott in going all in on "retribution." Where will we find space in Arkansas to hold all the legislators who voted against LEARNS or eliminating FOIA? What about the seven members of the Board of Corrections? There may be nearly 90,000 registered Democrats, and lord knows how many RINOs. Where are we going to put the librarians and liberal teachers? What about drag queens, trans people and other woke and LGBTQ?

We must get in front of this. Fox News is not giving prime time to the faint of heart or second in line. Clearly we may need the help of some illegal immigrants to provide all the labor, but as soon as they finish, we could lock them up. It would show the world our governor and state understand efficiency. So come on, Governor, let's not let anyone get ahead of us on this. We must move now and remember the words of George Patton who said, "A good plan violently executed now is better than a perfect plan executed next week." After all, we are at war!

GREG ROUNTREE

Scott

Squandered sympathy

Who was not greatly disturbed by the horrific and barbaric violence recently perpetuated on civilian men, women, children and infants by the Hamas militants? While many of us can understand the plight of the Palestinians, and their lingering resentment toward Israel, such senseless murder and savagery can never be excused, and only breeds more of the same.

There is a reason the ancient wisdom advises, "Vengeance is mine, sayeth the Lord."

Sadly, by its response Israel has now squandered much of the sympathy for the Jews that the tragic atrocities of Hamas created. Their seeming "revenge" has lost them much good will around the world with the countless innocent lives lost due to their relentless bombing. How much better to have simply endured the loss and allowed the reasonable and humane Palestinians to take care of Hamas themselves?

This episode reminds me of the same consequences to us because of our reaction to the World Trade Center attack. Instead of sensibly and patiently using a small surgical strike to find and eliminate Osama bin Laden, in our blood-lust rush for revenge we invaded a whole country and overthrew the government, leading to far greater loss. Worst of all, President George W. Bush conflated the airline attack to also attack Iraq. How many good lives and multiple billions of dollars did we throw away in these misguided foreign adventures? All under the guise of "justifiable revenge."

From my experience as a Vietnam veteran, I have observed, "Those who have never smelled or tasted war rush quickest to its rotting banquet. And argue to stay longest at the feast."

In a world ruled by the concept of "an eye for an eye and tooth for a tooth" all are eventually blinded and toothless. Israel has now helped create countless more young people filled with a burning rage and sense of revenge to "pay back" the wrongs they feel; the lost beloved ones of family and friends.

JOHN R. BOMAR

Arkadelphia