LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Malayan tiger at Little Rock Zoo transferred to Florida | ‘Food for Fines’ to return

Zoo's Malayan tiger Asmara transferred

A female Malayan tiger at the Little Rock Zoo has been transferred to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay as a result of a species survival program recommendation, according to a recent zoo news release.

The tiger, Asmara, was born at the Little Rock Zoo in 2013 and bore three cubs in 2022. She was expected to begin the move to Florida on Nov. 20, according to the news release issued the same day.

"We are all sad to see Asmara go. She is a fiercely beautiful tiger and stunning example her species," Susan Altrui, the director of the Little Rock Zoo, said in a statement. "However, we all know and agree that this is the absolute correct decision."

'Food for Fines' coming to library

The Central Arkansas Library System's annual "Food for Fines" program will run from Dec. 10-16, allowing patrons to donate shelf-stable goods at any library system branch and offset their late fees.

Each donated item will offset $1 in overdue fines for a maximum of $25.

The library system "encourages patrons to donate to the drive even if they don't have any fines and will apply additional 'funds' to randomly selected accounts," a recent news release said.

In addition to nonperishable food items, sanitary products and school supplies will be accepted, but not glass or homemade items. Most donated products will be used to stock the library system's "Little Free Pantries," the news release said.

Workshop on plan for downtown set

Officials crafting a master plan for downtown Little Rock will hold a "community visioning workshop" at 6 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Robinson Center's William Grant Still Ballroom.

Residents are invited "to learn more about the emerging big ideas and give your input to help guide and direct the plan," according to a news release.

The workshop will coincide with the release of a second community survey. For more information, visit downtownlittlerockmasterplan.engage.sasaki.com.