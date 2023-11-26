LIVE! Music: Travis Linville Band performs in Fort Smith

The Travis Linville Band performs at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 for the Artist, Audience & Community Live! series at 801 Media Center in Fort Smith. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Hailing from Oklahoma, Linville has performed everywhere from dive bars and classrooms to "The Tonight Show" and esteemed theaters and festivals across the globe. He's toured with Samantha Crain, Hayes Carll and sat in on sessions with John Moreland and Berwanger. He's shared the stage with Parker Millsap and Todd Snider and Marty Stuart.

Learn more about Linville at travislinvillemusic.com. Tickets for the Dec. 7 show are available online at www.AACLive.com

RIVER VALLEY

JJ's Live -- Robert Rauch, 6 p.m. Nov. 28. robertrauchmusic.com.

Club Kinkead's -- The Fervent, 8 p.m. Nov. 29. Dragged out Thursdays and Sunday's Best with Polly start at 8 p.m. facebook.com/ClubKinkeadsFtSmith.

Fort Smith Brewing Company -- Comedy with Sean Patton, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20. facebook.com/rivervalleycomics

TempleLive -- Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, 7 p.m. Dec. 2; Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow, 8 p.m. Dec. 7; Heather Land, 8 p.m. Dec. 8; Josey Scott's Saliva, 7 p.m. Dec. 16; Tracy Byrd, 7 p.m. Feb. 9, 2024; That Arena Rock Show, 7 p.m. Feb. 17. fortsmith.templelive.com.

AACLive! -- Travis Linville, Dec. 7; Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Feb. 1, 2024. aaclive.com.

Majestic Fort Smith -- Josh Meloy and Joe Stamm, 7 p.m. Dec. 2; Giovanni and the Hired Guns with Gavid Adcock, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7; Sundace Head, 8 p.m. Dec. 8; Craig Wayne Boyd, 7 p.m. Jan. 12 majesticfortsmith.com.

Riverwind Casino -- Pete Davidson, 8 p.m. Dec. 3; Jake's Jingle Jam, 7 p.m. Dec. 7; Lee Brice, 8 p.m. Dec. 15; Ron White, 7 p.m. Dec. 30; Midland, 9 p.m. Dec. 31; Boyz II Men, 8 p.m. Jan. 12, 2024; Joy Koy, 7 p.m. Jan. 27. riverwind.com/events/category/entertainment/

