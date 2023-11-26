Local notes: Crystal Bridges names curator of Indigenous art; Writer’s Colony presents The Deadline

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art announces the appointment of Jordan Poorman Cocker as a new, full-time curator of Indigenous art. An enrolled member of the Kiowa Tribe, Poorman Cocker investigates interconnections between Indigenous research methodologies and Indigenous museum practices by linking relational world views to art. At Crystal Bridges, she plays a key role in strengthening relationships with Indigenous artists, expanding the collection of Indigenous art, providing opportunities for reciprocity through collaboration, and helping shape the vision for the museum's expansion.

"Jordan is a deeply knowledgeable artist and scholar of Indigenous art with strong ties to Indigenous artists and communities regionally, nationally, and internationally," said Chief Curator Austen Barron Bailly. "She brings exceptional expertise and vision to our institution. Jordan's leadership and contributions to developing the museum's collection and presentation of Indigenous art will ensure it reflects the richness and diversity of Indigenous cultures and will be instrumental to helping Crystal Bridges advance its mission to welcome all to explore the unfolding story of America."

Poorman Cocker has dedicated more than 10 years to the study and advancement of Indigenous art. Her extensive knowledge of the field will play a pivotal role as Crystal Bridges continues to grow its collection to encompass myriad histories, aesthetics, and cultural expressions.

Prior to her current appointment, Poorman Cocker held curatorial positions at various institutions, including the Gilcrease Museum, Tulsa, Okla. She serves as the 2021-2025 Terra Foundation Guest Co-Curator of Indigenous Art at the Block Museum, Evanston, Ill.

"I am excited to join Crystal Bridges and work to reinforce the museum's commitment to showcasing the wide range of artistic traditions within the United States," said Poorman Cocker. "It's inspiring to be part of a fine arts museum located here on Caddo, Quapaw, and Osage ancestral territories. I'm eager to bring my scholarship to the institution, provide more opportunities for the museum to connect with Indigenous artists, and critically engage in ongoing conversations surrounding Indigenous art throughout the country."

Writers' Colony

The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow will present The Deadline, featuring Brendan Bourque-Sheil, at 3 p.m. Dec. 3 at The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow, 515 Spring St. in Eureka Springs.

The Deadline is a workshop performance by playwright Brendon Bourque-Sheil who describes this work in process in his own words, "For the past 20 years, I've lived with regular thoughts of suicidal ideation. I've learned to manage them, but I've never been able to fully rid myself of them and I'm not sure I ever will. I once decided to spend a year planning my death, putting my affairs in order, and generally removing all the hangups that had deterred me from suicide in the past. At the year's end, I didn't end my life or manage to rid myself of suicidal thoughts for good. Instead, I accepted the possibility of suicidality as a lifelong companion. In this workshop performance, I talk about the possibility of living a meaningful life with chronic suicidal thoughts and never acting on them, and how that experience has shaped my perspective on life itself."

This workshop performance will require a $25 donation, which will support our scholarship fund. Refreshments will be served.

"Brendan's unique approach to such a sensitive subject is both humorous and uplifting," said Nancy Paddock WCDH workshop coordinator.

To secure a spot in this transformative workshop, interested individuals are encouraged to register promptly, as spaces are limited.

The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow is a 501(c)3 nonprofit whose mission is to nurture writers of all backgrounds, genres, and levels of experience in a supportive environment that builds community, stimulates new thinking, energizes creative expression, and optimizes productivity. Since opening its doors to writers in 2000, the Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow has made a lasting impact on the arts and literary communities hosting over 1,700 writers from 48 states and 14 countries.

Information: (479)253-7444 or writerscolony.org/events.