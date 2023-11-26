Marriages and Divorces Nov. 26

Marriages

The following marriage licenses were recorded, according to the Jefferson County Clerk's Office:

John Thomas Harrison, 23, and Jazlyn Dazra Cooper, 19, both of White Hall, recorded Nov. 20.

Tarrell Curtis McEwen, 33, and Leslie D. Jackson, 46, both of White Hall, recorded Nov. 20.

Angela Latrice Shelton, 37, of Alexander, and Yolanda Rochell Baker, 32, of Dumas, recorded Nov. 17.

Derrick Deon Rice, 51, of Pine Bluff, and Lakindria Mechelle Nelson, 48, of Little Rock, recorded Nov. 15.

Myron Adam McBroom, 43, of White Hall, and Angela Rachelle Conner, 45, of Pine Bluff, recorded Nov. 17.

Alex Terrance LaShun Reed, 33, and Shamari Essence Levingston, 30, both of Warrensburg, Mo., recorded Nov. 17.

Zachary David Morgan, 32, and Carly Anne Johnson, 27, both of Redfield, recorded Nov. 17.

Divorces

The list of divorces wasn't available at the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's Office.