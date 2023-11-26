Michigan State hires Oregon State’s coach

Michigan State hired Coach Jonathan Smith away from No. 15 Oregon State on Saturday, hoping he can rebuild a program that crumbled with Mel Tucker in charge.

The 44-year-old Smith was 34-35 over six seasons at Oregon State, including an 8-4 mark this year as the program earned at least eight wins in consecutive seasons for the first time in more than a decade.

“Jonathan has a proven track record of success, building the Oregon State program from the ground up by implementing a plan resulting in sustained historic success for the Beavers,” Michigan State Athletic Director Alan Haller said.

As a quarterback, Smith led the Beavers to the 2001 Fiesta Bowl. The Pasadena, Calif., native returned as head coach in late 2017, inheriting a team that was 1-11.

“When I first arrived as a freshman college student, I had no idea the opportunities and relationships this community would provide for me and my family,” Smith posted on social media. “The collective impact you have made makes it impossible for me to thank everyone individually, but I am forever grateful.” Previously, he was Washington’s quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator. He also coached quarterbacks at Boise State, Montana and Idaho after starting his coaching career as an Oregon State graduate assistant in 2002.

Smith had six years remaining on his contract, worth $31.2 million through 2029, with a $3 million buyout.

Tucker was suspended in early September and fired later in the month for acknowledging he had phone sex with a vendor who was paid to speak with his team about how to prevent sexual abuse and misbehavior.

Interim coach Harlon Barnett was 2-8 in place of Tucker.

Smith faces a big challenge, taking over a team that was routed in each of its four games against highly ranked opponents and with the Big Ten expanding next season to add some powerful programs.