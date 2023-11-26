Two more women have come forward to accuse Sean "Diddy" Combs of sexual abuse. The new suits were filed Thursday on the eve of the expiration of the Adult Survivors Act. One of the accusers, Joi Dickerson, said she agreed to meet Combs at a restaurant in Harlem in 1991. After their date, Combs "intentionally drugged" her, then brought her home and sexually assaulted her, according to the filing. Without her knowledge, Combs videotaped the assault and later shared it with several friends in the music industry, the suit alleges. In a separate lawsuit filed Thursday, an unnamed woman accused Combs and an R&B singer, Aaron Hall, of sexually assaulting her and a friend, then beating her several days later. The woman -- identified only as Jane Doe -- said she and her roommate returned to Hall's home with him and Combs after a music industry event in 1990 or 1991. The accuser said she was coerced into having sex with Combs. Afterward, as she was getting dressed, "Hall barged into the room, pinned her down and forced Jane Doe to have sex with him," the suit states. In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for Combs denied the allegations. An email inquiry to Hall was not returned. Tyrone Blackburn, an attorney for the unnamed accuser, said his client was in the process of securing medical documents and witness statements to support her suit. The suit brought by Dickerson notes that the victim filed police reports in New York and New Jersey after the abuse. Inquiries to the New York City Police Department were not immediately returned.

Daryl Hall has sued his longtime music partner John Oates, arguing that his plan to sell off his share of a joint venture would violate the terms of a business agreement the Hall & Oates duo had forged. The move quickly prompted a judge to temporarily block the sale while legal proceedings and a previously initiated arbitration continue. Chancellor Russell Perkins issued the order the same day Hall filed his lawsuit. An order Wednesday by the judge allowed more filings to be made public. Hall was seeking an order preventing Oates and the other defendants in the lawsuit, Oates' wife, Aimee Oates, and Richard Flynn, in their roles as co-trustees of Oates' trust from selling their part in Whole Oats Enterprises to Primary Wave Music. According to the lawsuit, Oates' team intimated at the time that the sale could close within days, although no arbitrator had been picked yet to sort through the conflict. The lawsuit says Oates' team entered into a letter of intent with Primary Wave Music for the sale, and alleges further that the letter makes clear that the music duo's business agreement was disclosed to Primary Wave Music in violation of a confidentiality provision. The case will be taken up at a Nov. 30 court hearing. The Associated Press sent emails Friday to attorneys for both parties and representatives for Primary Wave Music.