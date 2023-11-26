NFL Capsules

Jaguars at Texans

Noon (CBS)

LINE Jaguars by 1 1/2

SERIES Texans lead 29-14; Texans won at Jaguars 37-17 on Sept. 24

LAST WEEK Jaguars beat Titans 34-14; Texans beat Cardinals 21-16

ON OFFENSE

(RK) JAGUARSVS.TEXANS (RK)

(17) 108.7RUSH99.5 (24)

(16) 225.4PASS277.7 (2)

(16) 334.1YARDS377.2 (4)

(T11) 23.0POINTS23.8 (10)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) JAGUARSVS.TEXANS (RK)

(4) 87.0RUSH96.5 (8)

(29) 254.4PASS241.4 (25)

(20) 341.4YARDS337.9 (19)

(T11) 20.4POINTS20.8 (14)

WHAT TO WATCH A win by the Texans will move them into first place in the AFC North. It will also give them the regular-season sweep against the Jaguars. Houston won the first meeting in Week 3.

Saints at Falcons

Noon (Fox)

LINE Saints by 1 1/2

SERIES Tied 54-54; Saints beat Falcons 21-18 on Dec. 18

LAST WEEK Saints lost at Vikings 27-19 on Nov. 12; Falcons lost at Cardinals 25-23 on Nov. 12

ON OFFENSE

(RK) SAINTSVS.FALCONS (RK)

(22) 100.0RUSH130.4 (7)

(11) 237.4PASS204.9 (21)

(13) 337.4YARDS335.3 (15)

(18) 21.4POINTS18.9 (24)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) SAINTSVS.FALCONS (RK)

(20) 113.6RUSH108.4 (14)

(8) 199.1PASS200.4 (9)

(8) 312.7YARDS308.8 (7)

(8) 19.8POINTS21.7 (18)

WHAT TO WATCH QB Desmond Ridder moves back into Atlanta's starting lineup after Taylor Heinicke started the past two games. ... The Saints have won each of their past five visits to Atlanta.

Panthers at Titans

Noon

LINE Titans by 3 1/2

SERIES Tied 3-3; Panthers beat Titans 30-20 on Nov. 3, 2019

LAST WEEK Panthers lost 33-10 to Cowboys; Titans lost 34-14 at Jaguars

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PANTHERSVS.TITANS (RK)

(29) 92.3RUSH105.0 (19)

(28) 174.4PASS181.0 (27)

(31) 266.7YARDS286.0 (27)

(29) 16.3POINTS16.8 (T26)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PANTHERSVS.TITANS (RK)

(24) 129.4RUSH112.3 (17)

(6) 179.2PASS230.8 (20)

(6) 308.6YARDS343.1 (22)

(31) 27.5POINTS21.4 (17)

WHAT TO WATCH These are two of the NFL's three teams still winless away from home. The Titans are 0-6 while the Panthers are 0-5. Arizona is the other winless team away from home at 0-6.

Patriots at Giants

Noon

LINE Patriots by 3 1/2

SERIES Patriots lead 7-6; Patriots beat Giants 35-14 on Oct. 10, 2019

LAST WEEK Patriots lost to Colts 10-6 on Nov. 12 in Frankfurt, Germany; Giants won at Commanders 31-19

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PATRIOTSVS.GIANTS (RK)

(27) 94.9RUSH111.5 (13)

(22) 199.6PASS150.6 (32)

(26) 294.5YARDS262.2 (32)

(31) 14.1POINTS13.5 (32)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PATRIOTSVS.GIANTS (RK)

(9) 97.7RUSH135.1 (29)

(T18) 228.8PASS236.5 (22)

(16) 326.5YARDS371.6 (28)

(T23) 23.8POINTS25.9 (28)

WHAT TO WATCH It will be Bill Belichick's 423rd game with the Patriots, the same as Don Shula with Miami. Only George Halas (506 with the Bears) and Tom Landry (454, Dallas) lasted longer in one place.

Steelers at Bengals

Noon

LINE Steelers by 1 1/2

SERIES Steelers lead 68-39; Bengals won at Steelers 37-30 on Nov. 22, 2022

LAST WEEK Bengals lost at Ravens 34-20; Steelers lost at Browns 13-10

ON OFFENSE

(RK) STEELERSVS.BENGALS (RK)

(16) 110.1RUSH80.9 (30)

(31) 170.0PASS217.8 (18)

(28) 280.1YARDS298.7 (24)

(28) 16.6POINTS20.2 (T20)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) STEELERSVS.BENGALS (RK)

(23) 127.7RUSH138.3 (31)

(23) 239.9PASS247.8 (27)

(27) 367.6YARDS386.1 (30)

(7) 19.5POINTS22.6 (21)

WHAT TO WATCH With the season-ending wrist injury to Joe Burrow, the Bengals turn to backup Jake Browning, who until he had to step in last week with just one previous NFL pass attempt. He threw a TD pass in a loss to the Ravens.

Buccaneers at Colts

Noon

LINE Colts by 2 1/2

SERIES Colts lead 8-7; Buccaneers won at Colts 38-31 on Nov. 28, 2021

LAST WEEK Buccaneers lost at 49ers 27-14; Colts beat Patriots 10-6 on Nov. 12 in Frankfurt, Germany

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BUCSVS.COLTS (RK)

(32) 76.9RUSH118.0 (10)

(14) 227.8PASS218.1 (17)

(22) 304.7YARDS336.1 (14)

(23) 19.2POINTS24.2 (9)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BUCSVS.COLTS (RK)

(6) 90.0RUSH129.7 (25)

(31) 270.7PASS228.8 (T18)

(26) 360.7YARDS358.5 (25)

(9) 20.0POINTS24.8 (26)

WHAT TO WATCH Buccaneers WR Mike Evans (48 receptions, 708 yards) is on track for his 10th consecutive 1,000-yard season. He has caught 7 TD passes.

Browns at Broncos

3:05 p.m.

LINE Broncos by 1 1/2

SERIES Broncos lead 24-7; Browns beat Broncos 17-14 on Oct. 21, 2021

LAST WEEK Browns beat Steelers 13-10; Broncos beat Vikings 21-10

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BROWNSVS.BRONCOS (RK)

(3) 142.7RUSH110.2 (T14)

(26) 183.1PASS191.0 (24)

(19) 325.8YARDS301.2 (23)

(13) 22.7POINTS21.7 (15)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BROWNSVS.BRONCOS (RK)

(11) 99.6RUSH160.0 (32)

(1) 143.7PASS240.1 (24)

(1) 243.3YARDS400.1 (32)

(6) 18.0POINTS26.8 (30)

WHAT TO WATCH Denver has won four consecutive games for the first time since starting 4-0 in 2016. The Broncos are tied with Philaldelphia for the NFL's longest active winning streak.

Rams at Cardinals

3:05 p.m.

LINE Rams by 2 1/2

SERIES Rams lead 49-40-2; Rams beat Cardinals 26-9 on Oct. 15

LAST WEEK Rams beat Seahawks 17-16; Cardinals lost at Texans 21-16

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAMSVS.CARDS (RK)

(20) 102.6RUSH126.2 (9)

(15) 226.4PASS171.8 (29)

(17) 329.0YARDS298.0 (25)

(22) 19.5POINTS17.5 (25)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAMSVS.CARDS (RK)

(22) 117.3RUSH132.1 (26)

(13) 217.8PASS217.5 (12)

(18) 335.1YARDS349.5 (24)

(20) 22.0POINTS25.8 (27)

WHAT TO WATCH Los Angeles has won 12 of the past 14 games in the series. The Rams have won eight straight in Arizona vs. the Cardinals since 2014.

Bills at Eagles

3:25 p.m.

LINE Eagles by 3

SERIES Eagles lead 8-6; Eagles won at Bills 31-13 on Oct. 27, 2019

LAST WEEK Bills beat Jets 32-6; Eagles won at Chiefs 21-17

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BILLSVS.EAGLES (RK)

(11) 117.7RUSH128.1 (8)

(7) 254.5PASS234.8 (12)

(6) 372.2YARDS362.9 (9)

(7) 26.7POINTS27.3 (5)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BILLSVS.EAGLES (RK)

(16) 110.5RUSH76.5 (1)

(10) 204.2PASS248.1 (28)

(10) 314.6YARDS324.6 (14)

(4) 17.3POINTS21.2 (16)

WHAT TO WATCH Bills Coach Sean McDermott attended high school in Philadelphia at La Salle College High School and began his coaching career with the Eagles, where he coached from 1998-2010.

Ravens at Chargers

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE Ravens by 3

SERIES Ravens lead 8-5; Ravens beat Chargers 31-6 on Oct. 17, 2021

LAST WEEK Ravens beat Bengals 34-20; Chargers lost at Packers 23-20

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAVENSVS.CHARGERS (RK)

(1) 155.1RUSH105.7 (18)

(20) 211.5PASS248.6 (9)

(7) 366.5YARDS354.3 (11)

(4) 27.6POINTS25.9 (8)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAVENSVS.CHARGERS (RK)

(13) 103.7RUSH102.0 (12)

(3) 169.7PASS291.6 (32)

(3) 273.5YARDS393.6 (31)

(2) 16.1POINTS23.8 (T23)

WHAT TO WATCH Baltimore has 44 sacks this season, the most in the NFL. The Ravens have at least one sack in 32 consecutive games. They also lead the league with 14 players who've had at least one sack this season.

Bears at Vikings

7:15 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)

LINE Vikings by 3

SERIES Vikings lead 66-57-2; Vikings won at Bears 19-13 on Oct. 15

LAST WEEK Bears lost at Lions 31-26; Vikings lost at Broncos 21-20

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BEARSVS.VIKINGS (RK)

(4) 139.5RUSH93.8 (28)

(25) 184.4PASS266.7 (3)

(20) 323.8YARDS360.5 (10)

(19) 20.9POINTS23.0 (T11)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BEARSVS.VIKINGS (RK)

(2) 79.5RUSH94.0 (7)

(26) 245.9PASS226.6 (17)

(15) 325.5YARDS320.6 (13)

(29) 26.0POINTS20.9 (15)

WHAT TO WATCH The Bears have 12 straight losses against NFC North opponents since a Week 12 win at Detroit in 2021. They are 0-9 against the division in two seasons under Coach Matt Eberflus and General Manager Ryan Poles.