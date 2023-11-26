BOXING

Benavidez retains title

David Benavidez retained the interim world super middleweight belt by stopping Demetrius Andrade after the sixth round Saturday night in Las Vegas. In what was billed as clash of styles that could go the distance between unbeaten 168-pounders, Benavidez (28-0, 24 KOs) looked more like a clinician with a dominating performance before Andrade's requested stoppage after the sixth round. Andrade (32-1) suffered the first loss of his career. Benavidez is widely recognized as the world's best super middleweight after Canelo Alvarez. Immediately after his win he called for a match against Alvarez to unify the super middleweight title.

Katie Taylor wins rematch

Katie Taylor avenged her only professional loss by beating Chantelle Cameron in a majority decision on Saturday night in Dublin to become a two-weight undisputed champion. The Irishwoman improved to 23-1 after the judges scored the Dublin fight 98-92, 96-94 and 95-95 at 3Arena in Dublin, six months after a majority decision went Cameron's way in the same venue. The 37-year-old Taylor, whose lightweight belts weren't on the line, now adds Cameron's world super-lightweight titles at 140 pounds. Taylor said she's open to a third fight with Cameron and named Ireland's largest stadium as a location. It was Cameron's first professional loss. The 32-year-old Englishwoman's record is 18-1.

TENNIS

Sinner sparks Italy's win

Jannik Sinner secured back-to-back wins over top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the singles and doubles to lead Italy into the Davis Cup final after rallying past Serbia 2-1 on Saturday in Malaga, Spain. Miomir Kecmanovic beat Lorenzo Musetti 6-7 (7), 6-2, 6-1 to give Serbia a 1-0 lead in their semifinal showdown, and Djokovic had Serbia on the cusp of the final when he faced Sinner in the second singles match. But the fourth-ranked Sinner saved three match points before ending Djokovic's streak of 21 consecutive wins in Davis Cup singles matches, 6-2, 2-6, 7-5, to pull Italy level at 1-1 with Serbia. It was the third singles match between the top-ranked Djokovic and Sinner in 12 days. Sinner beat Djokovic in the ATP Finals group stage last week before Djokovic beat Sinner in the final to earn a record-breaking seventh ATP Finals title. Sinner then teamed up with Lorenzo Sonego in the doubles. They beat Djokovic and Kecmanovic 6-3, 6-4.

FOOTBALL

Ravens put Andrews on IR

The Baltimore Ravens put tight end Mark Andrews on injured reserve Saturday with an injured ankle. Andrews was hurt in a win over Cincinnati in Baltimore's most recent game, on Nov. 16. He had surgery, although Coach John Harbaugh didn't completely rule out a possible return this season. The Ravens play on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers tonight. Baltimore also elevated linebacker Josh Ross and defensive back Andrew Adams from the practice squad. The Ravens did not elevate a tight end. That suggests tight end Charlie Kolar is probably available after missing Friday's practice with an illness.

Saints' CB placed on IR

The New Orleans Saints have placed top cornerback Marshon Lattimore on injured reserve and elevated newly signed defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul from the practice squad to the active roster. The roster move on Saturday opens the possibility for Pierre-Paul to play today in Atlanta. But also means that Lattimore, who hurt his ankle in Minnesota in Week 10, will miss at least the Saints' next four games. Lattimore is eligible to return for New Orleans' Dec. 21 game against the Rams in Los Angeles. That is also the first game for which Saints receiver Michael Thomas could be eligible after being placed on injured reserve earlier this week with a knee injury. Lattimore has one interception, eight passes defensed and two tackles for loss this season. Thomas' 39 catches for 448 yards both rank third on the club. He has one touchdown catch. Pierre-Paul, a 34-year-old, 13-year veteran, has not played this season. However, he started 13 games for Baltimore in 2022.

GOLF

South African leads Joburg

South Africa's Thriston Lawrence will take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the Joburg Open as he tries to reclaim the title he won two years ago. Lawrence, who led after the first round, returned to the top of the leaderboard Saturday with a 3-under 67 to go 15 under overall at Houghton Golf Club. He made four birdies to go with one bogey in the third round. South Africans locked out the top six spots. Dean Burmester (68) is Lawrence's nearest chaser at three shots back. The Joburg Open is the season-opening event on the European tour. The 2024 season began on Thursday only four days after the 2023 one finished in Dubai.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during his match against Jannik Sinner of Italy during a Davis Cup semi-final tennis match between Italy and Serbia in Malaga, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)



Italy's Jannik Sinner, top right, and his teammate Lorenzo Sonego shake hand after winning with Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Miomir Kecmanovic during a Davis Cup semi-final doubles tennis match between Italy and Serbia in Malaga, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)



Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates a point against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during a Davis Cup semi-final tennis match between Italy and Serbia in Malaga, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)



Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during his match against Jannik Sinner of Italy during a Davis Cup semi-final tennis match between Italy and Serbia in Malaga, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)



Italy's Jannik Sinner, right, celebrates with his teammate Lorenzo Sonego after winning against Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Miomir Kecmanovic during a Davis Cup semi-final doubles tennis match between Italy and Serbia in Malaga, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)



Italy's Jannik Sinner, right, celebrates with his teammate Lorenzo Sonego, left, with Italy's captain Filippo Volandri after winning against Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Miomir Kecmanovic during a Davis Cup semi-final doubles tennis match between Italy and Serbia in Malaga, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)



Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns a ball next to his teammate Miomir Kecmanovic during their match against Italy's Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Sonego during a Davis Cup semi-final doubles tennis match between Italy and Serbia in Malaga, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)



Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his match with his teammate Miomir Kecmanovic against Italy's Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Sonego during a Davis Cup semi-final doubles tennis match between Italy and Serbia in Malaga, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

