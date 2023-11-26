OSU wins in 2OT, in Big 12 title game

STILLWATER, Okla. -- Oklahoma State's furious comeback against BYU encapsulated the roller-coaster ride of a season that has earned the Cowboys a shot at a conference title.

Ollie Gordon II ran for his fifth touchdown of the game in the second overtime, and No. 20 Oklahoma State rallied from an 18-point deficit to beat BYU 40-34 on Saturday, securing a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game.

BYU had a chance to win after Gordon's final score, but Oklahoma State's Trey Rucker ripped the ball from Isaac Rex after a catch and recovered the fumble to end it. The Cowboys celebrated the third-largest comeback in school history after the play was confirmed by replay review.

It's been that kind of year for Oklahoma State -- unpredictable but, ultimately, successful. The Cowboys started 2-2, including a 33-7 home loss to South Alabama. After winning five consecutive and beating rival Oklahoma, the Cowboys lost 45-3 at Central Florida.

They followed that with huge comebacks to beat Houston and BYU. The Cowboys overcame deficits of 14 points or more in consecutive games for the first time in school history.

"We sure make it hard on ourselves to get to where we want to go," Oklahoma State Coach Mike Gundy said. "That was a really good win for our team. I'm very proud of them."

Oklahoma State (9-3, 7-2 Big 12) eliminated rival Oklahoma from the title game. The Cowboys will play No. 7 Texas next Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, seeking their first conference title since 2011.

"Texas is playing at very high level right now," Gundy said. "Texas has good players. Texas has great players. They've always had them. They play at a high level. They're not an easy team to play. But I like my team."

Gordon, who entered the week as the nation's leading rusher, finished with 166 yards rushing on a cold, rainy day and has 1,580 this season. His five touchdowns tied a school record Barry Sanders set three times in 1988, his Heisman Trophy-winning season.

On his game-clincher, he took a handoff and started off left, shrugged off a defender and reversed his field, then launched himself over two BYU players into the end zone.

Alan Bowman passed for 321 yards and Leon Johnson III had nine catches for 132 yards for Oklahoma State.

Jake Retzlaff passed for 166 yards and ran for two touchdowns for BYU (5-7, 2-7), which needed a win to become bowl eligible. Retzlaff started in place of Kedon Slovis, who has been fighting shoulder and elbow injuries.

NO. 1 GEORGIA 31, GEORGIA TECH 23

ATLANTA -- Kendall Milton ran for a career-high 156 yards and two touchdowns and No. 1 Georgia held off Georgia Tech to cap its third consecutive undefeated regular season with its sixth straight victory in the state rivalry.

Georgia (12-0) extended its school-record winning streak to 29 games. The Bulldogs have won 19 of the last 22 against Georgia Tech (6-6), but this was more competitive than most recent battles for the Governor's Cup Trophy.

Quarterback Haynes King had two touchdown runs and Jamal Haynes also ran for a score. Eric Singleton Jr. had four catches for 96 yards as the Yellow Jackets gained 363 yards, including 205 on the ground.

King's 5-yard scoring run with 3:46 remaining cut Georgia's lead to 31-23. Georgia recovered an onside kick and relied on its running game, led by Milton and Daijun Edwards, to run out the clock. Milton's rushing total set a season high for a Georgia running back.

The Bulldogs will play No. 8 Alabama in next week's SEC Championship game in Atlanta.

NO. 5 FLORIDA STATE 24, FLORIDA 15

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Trey Benson ran for three touchdowns, including a 26-yarder on third down with less than three minutes to play, and No. 5 Florida State beat rival Florida to extend its winning streak to 18.

Benson finished with 95 yards on 19 carries and helped take pressure off new quarterback Tate Rodemaker as the Seminoles (12-0) moved a victory from a potential spot in the College Football Playoff.

With star quarterback Jordan Travis watching from the visiting athletic director's suite with his left leg in a walking boot, Rodemaker came up huge when it mattered most. He completed a dart to Ja'Khi Douglas with cornerback Jaydon Hill in tight coverage on a fourth-and-3 play from the Florida 34 in the fourth quarter. It set up a short field goal that put the Seminoles ahead for good.

KENTUCKY 38, NO. 10 LOUISVILLE 31

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Ray Davis broke free for a go-ahead, 37-yard touchdown run with 1:02 remaining and caught two second-half touchdowns, helping Kentucky rally past Louisville in the Governor's Cup.

Davis' third score capped a wild second half in which the Bluegrass State rivals combined for 42 points and closed by alternating touchdowns.

Louisville (10-2) tied the game at 31-31 on Jack Plummer's 21-yard touchdown pass to Ahmari Huggins-Bruce with 2:33 remaining. Jarvis Brownlee Jr. set up that score by intercepting Devin Leary's floating pass as he was hit by Ashton Gillotte.

Kentucky (7-5) quickly drove into Louisville territory, and Davis found room on the left side and was gone for his 20th score that broke Benny Snell's season record set in 2017.

Plummer completed 24 of 33 passes for 242 yards and two scores for Louisville.

NO. 14 LSU 42, TEXAS A&M 30

BATON ROUGE -- Jayden Daniels passed for four touchdowns and accounted for 355 yards of total offense against one of the nation's top defenses as LSU beat Texas A&M.

Daniels completed 16 of 24 passes for 235 yards and ran 11 times for 120 yards -- a fine day by most quarterbacks' standards but somewhat short of the Heisman Trophy candidate's usual production this season.

Malik Nabers caught six passes for 122 yards and two TDs for LSU (9-3, 6-2 SEC). He became LSU's career record holder in receptions with 186, eclipsing Wendell Davis' mark of 183.

The Aggies (7-5, 4-4) were within one score after Jaylen Henderson found tight end Max Wright for a 51-yard touchdown that trimmed LSU's lead to 35-30 with 7:20 left.

But Daniels quickly directed LSU back downfield with a 45-yard completion to Nabers that might have been a 75-yard TD if not for a holding call on Kyren Lacy at the A&M 30. Still, Daniels got the Tigers in the end zone with his 15-yard strike to Lacy.

NO. 15 ARIZONA 59, ARIZONA STATE 23

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Noah Fifita threw for a school-record 527 yards and five touchdowns, Michael Wiley scored three times and Arizona put an emphatic end to the Pac-12 era of the Territorial Cup rivalry by routing Arizona State.

The Wildcats (9-3, 7-2 Pac-12) were humiliated 70-7 by Arizona State two years ago, the wound salted by a mocking billboard erected by Sun Devils fans along Interstate 10 between Tempe and Tucson.

The embarrassment shifted north in the final game before the rivals head to the Big 12 next year.

The Wildcats took no pity on the injury-riddled Sun Devils (3-9, 2-7), racking up 619 yards of offense. Tetairoa McMillan had a Territorial Cup-record 266 yards and a touchdown on 11 catches. Jacob Cowing had nine catches for 157 yards.

In other games involving Top 25 teams in the College Football Playoff rankings, Audric Estimé ran for a career-high 238 yards to go with four touchdowns, and No. 18 Notre Dame (9-3) overcame three first-half turnovers and beat Stanford (3-9) 56-23 in Stanford, Calif. ... Abu Sama III ran through the snow for 276 yards and three touchdowns, Rocco Becht threw for 230 yards and three more scores, and Iowa State (7-5, 6-3 Big 12) held No. 19 Kansas State (8-4, 6-3) on fourth down with less than a minute left for a 42-35 victory in Manhattan, Kan. ... Joe Milton III threw a career-high four touchdown passes and ran for two more scores to lead No. 21 Tennessee (8-4, 4-4 SEC) past Vanderbilt (2-10, 0-8) 48-24 in Knoxville, Tenn. ... Brennan Armstrong threw three touchdown passes while No. 22 North Carolina State's defense dominated North Carolina's Drake Maye-led offense on the way to a 39-20 rivalry win in Raleigh, N.C. The Wolfpack (9-3, 6-2 ACC) defeated the Tar Heels (8-4, 4-4) for the third consecutive season. ... Defensive back Khalil Barnes scored his team's lone touchdown and kicker Jonathan Weitz made three field goals as No. 24 Clemson (8-4) won its fourth straight game with a 16-7 victory over rival South Carolina (5-7) in Columbia, S.C. ... No. 25 Liberty (12-0, 8-0 Conference USA) completed the first undefeated regular season in the program's 50-year history, with Quinton Cooley rushing for three touchdowns in a 42-28 road win over UTEP (3-9, 2-6) in El Paso, Texas.