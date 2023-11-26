Other Days

100 years ago

Nov. 26, 1923

J. W. Mitchell ... employee of Freeman & Freeman, Ford dealers, Capitol avenue and Arch streets, narrowly escaped possible death early yesterday when a Ford truck, which he was operating on, fell down an elevator shaft, a distance of 28 feet. The accident occurred in the company's former home, 309 Center street. Mitchell was hurried to St. Luke's hospital ... where attendants said his condition is not serious. Mitchell was on the third floor of the building with a truck load of parts and, believing the elevator was on the third floor, he backed the truck into the shaft. The driver, truck, and load, fell onto the elevator, which was on the ground floor.

50 years ago

Nov. 26, 1973

Swollen by six-inch rains in Oklahoma and the Fort Smith area, the Arkansas river crested above flood stage in the western part of the state Sunday afternoon. The river is expected to crest about two feet above flood stage at Little Rock Wednesday afternoon. ... At North Little Rock, Mayor Robert L. Rosamond put out a call for volunteers to fill sandbags and build dikes around storm sewer outlets and low spots in three areas of the city hardest hit in the spring flooding. ... An Army Engineers spokesman at the flood emergency office said crests all along the river would be higher than in the spring, but he predicted that local flooding would not be as serious because there was little collection of backwater in the levees. Overflow of the backwaters caused the most serious damage at Little Rock and North Little Rock during the spring, he said.

25 years ago

Nov. 26, 1998

ALEXANDER -- The financial problems swirling around this small city on the Pulaski-Saline county line almost led to the repossession of its two police cars Wednesday. Mayor Shirley Johnson, whose city has gone nearly two months without a Police Department, narrowly averted losing the two 1993 Ford Crown Victorias by agreeing to a tentative proposal to resume lease payments to a Colorado company. Days earlier, Scott Brandon, who works in collections at Government Leasing Co. in Colorado Springs, had given Johnson until 5 p.m. Wednesday to work out a payment plan. The city had made no payments since June, Brandon said.

10 years ago

Nov. 26, 2013

Doug McMillon, an Arkansas native described as having "Wal-Mart blue" running through his veins, will take over as the next president and chief executive officer of the world's largest retailer. Wal-Mart Stores Inc.'s change in executive leadership comes as the retailer faces its toughest challenges in recent history: a fiercely competitive retail environment, cash-strapped customers and labor disputes. McMillon, 47, currently president and CEO of Wal-Mart International, will replace Mike Duke on Feb. 1. Duke is stepping down after five years at the helm.