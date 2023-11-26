Ozark’s season ends with loss at Warren

WARREN -- The Ozark Hillbillies ran into a buzzsaw in south Arkansas on Friday night.

The Warren Lumberjacks, undefeated and ranked No. 1 in Class 4A in the final regular-season Arkansas Sports Media poll, scored on seven straight possessions, including all six in the first half, for a 45-7 win in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A playoffs at Jim Hurley Jr. Stadium.

Warren (13-0) advanced to its 11th semifinal and will travel to Rivercrest on Friday. Elkins hosts Harding Academy in the other semifinal.

Friday, freshman quarterback Jackson Denton set the tone for Warren's perfect first half, completing all nine of his passes in the first half for 233 yards and four touchdowns.

After Treylon Jackson scored on a 6-yard touchdown run on the seventh play of the game with 8:56 left in the opening quarter, Denton threw touchdown passes of 30 to 6-4 major college prospect Antonio Jordan, 41 yards to Tramond Miller, 28 yards to Neondre Thomas and 40 yards to Jordan.

"He can just chunk it up to those big guys," Ozark Coach Jeremie Burns said. "We couldn't slow them down back there in the back. Usually, we come up with a turnover or a stop, but we couldn't do that tonight."

Along with a 24-yard field goal by Allen Juarez, Warren led 38-7 at the half.

The Lumberjacks scored on their opening possession of the second half with Jordan taking a direct snap two yards for a 45-7 lead with 4:38 left in the third quarter.

"Hat's off to those guys, they've got a heck of a team," Burns said. "Our guys are really proud to be in to the top eight and made it to the quarterfinals. It was a good year for us as well."

Ozark (10-3) was close early after a 13-play, 80-yard scoring drive capped by Gavin Gilbreth's 12-yard touchdown run around the right side on the fourth play of the second quarter that trimmed Warren's 14-0 first-quarter lead to 14-7 with 10:18 left in the half.

"They've got size, speed and especially on the defensive side," Burns said. "It was tough to move the ball. I thought we moved the ball running and throwing at times but then something would happen and get behind the sticks. It was tough there."

Ozark managed 233 yards of offense on 53 plays with Gilbreth rushing for 65 yards on nine carries. Junior quarterback Koby Wilbanks threw for 107 yards and rushed 20 times for 52 yards.

"Ten wins, made quarterfinals and top eight of 48," Burns said. "This bunch surprised some folks getting this far. Hat's off to the guys that worked hard, and I'm super proud of the Ozark kids."

Play of the game: Ozark scored on its second possession of the game keyed by a 19-yard pass from Wilbanks to Brayden Miner to Warren's 36 for a first down.

Ozark completed the 12-play, 80-yard drive on Gibreth's 12-yard run around the right side.

Player of the game: Gilbreth, Ozark's two-way standout, led Ozark with 65 yards rushing and his team's only touchdown.

Gilbreth finished with 752 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground for the Hillbillies.

Friday, he also caught a pass for seven yards.

Wilbanks finished the season with 1,917 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns while passing for 1,229 yards and 13 touchdowns.

"We've got a few guys coming back," Burns said. "Koby's coming back. He's been a leader for all year. We'll have him back. We've got some work to put in. We've got some younger guys coming up from junior high that will help us to fill in some gaps on the line. With a good offseason, hopefully we'll be back in the same place."

Injury report: Ozark played without two-way starter M.J. Parker, who suffered an injury against Lincoln last week in the second-round win.

Next up: Warren advanced to the semifinals and will play at Rivercrest on Friday.

Notable: Warren improved to 13-0 for the fourth time in school history to advance to its 11th semifinal. ... Ozark finished the season with 4,642 yards and 61 offensive touchdowns. ... The Hillbillies scored on its second possession on Friday night. ... Warren freshman quarterback Jackson Denton has set a single-season state record for a freshman with 2,946 passing yards and 39 passing touchdowns.

That Figures

10 – wins for Ozark for the season

12 – plays for Ozark to score its only touchdown on Friday