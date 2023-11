Bert, who looks like a Labrador mix, is a very sweet, playful boy. He is ready to find his forever home. He walks great on a leash, plays fetch and plays well with other dogs. Bert's approximate date of birth is Aug. 1, 2020.

Bert can be adopted through Humane Society of Pulaski County. More information is available at warmhearts.org or by emailing julie@warmhearts.org.