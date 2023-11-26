Pittman says OC hire is 1st priority





FAYETTEVILLE -- The priorities sounded clear for University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman on Friday night after his team ended the season with a whimper in a 48-14 loss to No. 9 Missouri in the Battle Line Rivalry.

Pittman would like to hire an offensive coordinator, nail down roster decisions and start repairing the Razorbacks' offensive line, all in relatively short order, following a 4-8 season that concluded with a 2-4 record at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

"We'll get a coordinator in here hopefully in no longer than a week," Pittman said on the Razorback Sports Network. "And I told the kids that we just have a lot of work to do and us as coaches have an extremely large amount of work to do as well. But certainly things that are fixable and we've got to go get it fixed."

Pittman was asked early in his postgame news conference about how he could "change the momentum" in the program after a 34-point home loss and at first he showed irritation, said "I don't know," and quickly pivoted to another question.

Later, he addressed the question.

"The first thing is you've got to go and find an offensive coordinator," he said. "One that wants to be here. One that, you know, it would be fun if the guy understood the state and understood the SEC and all those type things.

"I will say this, Arkansas is very well-respected by some of the folks that I've been able to talk to. I feel very, very good that we'll get an offensive coordinator that wants to be here and wants to help lead our program to a lot of great things."

Some of the early candidates for the post, outside interim coordinator Kenny Guiton, might include UNLV offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brennan Marion and Oklahoma analyst Seth Littrell, the former North Texas head coach.

Marion, a Tulsa graduate, is a well-traveled assistant who was at Texas for one year before joining former Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom's first-year staff at UNLV. The Rebels ranked 38th in the FBS with 425.5 yards per game entering Saturday's game against San Jose State.

Littrell, a running back on Oklahoma's 2000 national championship team, had a 44-44 record as head coach at North Texas, including a 44-17 win at Arkansas in 2018.

Another intriguing possibility is former Razorback Dowell Loggains, the first-year offensive coordinator at South Carolina. Loggains spent two years as tight ends coach under Pittman in 2020-21 and was ostensibly the offensive coordinator in waiting. He took the position at South Carolina last winter, a month before then-UA offensive coordinator Kendal Briles left to join the TCU staff.

Pittman was asked to provide further information on his suggestion last week the Razorbacks would have a stronger Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) position heading into the offseason.

"I can't and I wish I could," he said. "But I do feel much better about it. I think we're going to be very competitive there and I'm really excited about that. ... I think there's a big chance for us to change where we're at, at 4-8, and I'm excited to have the opportunity to do it. I'm am excited about our NIL situation."

Arkansas posted its second-lowest total offense figure since 2001 with a paltry 3,918 yards.

Pittman said the lackluster offense hinged largely on one failure.

"Of all the problems that we've had this year, in all honesty it all stemmed, a bunch of it, because we can't run the football," he said. "That would be my No. 1 thing is to sit down and visit with a man that knows how to run the football."

Arkansas had 1,668 rushing yards, its lowest total in a 12-game season since the 2012 team managed 1,424 yards.

In Pittman's first three seasons with Briles as offensive coordinator, the Razorbacks rushed for 1,513 yards (in 10 games), 2,961 yards and 3,077 yards and had total offense figures of 3,915, 5,742 and 6,128 yards.

Pittman was asked what style of offense he preferred after the Razorbacks struggled to incorporate Dan Enos' pro-style schemes in the previous run-pass option attack.

"You certainly want a guy that brings something special to the university, whether that be what KB [Briles] did in the past, whether that be a combination of what Kendal did and some pro style stuff," Pittman said. "I think we need a guy that really wants to be here and understands Arkansas. But the No. 1 thing is we need somebody who understands how to run the football, because we have to run the football in my opinion to win."

Pittman said he has already had a discussion with interim offensive coordinator Kenny Guiton about what lies ahead in the search for a full-time coordinator. Guiton debuted with a 481-yard offensive showing in a 39-36 overtime win at Florida as the Razorbacks ran a more up-tempo offense with tweaks in an empty backfield set.

But SEC defenses honed in on that attack in the ensuing games, with Auburn holding the Hogs to 255 yards and Missouri limiting them to 234 yards.

Arkansas averaged 367.5 yards per game in four games under Guiton, including a season-high 510 in a 44-20 win over Florida International on Nov. 18, after putting up an average of 305.9 yards in the prior eight games under Enos.

Pittman said Guiton "did a great job" in his four games.

"I'm really pleased with what he did as the offensive coordinator," he said. "I mean, going and beating Florida and then scoring 44 -- well, I think the defense scored some -- scoring 37 last week. And I'm really grateful to him because he worked his butt off and did as good a job as he possibly could do. I'm thankful for him."

Pittman said he wasn't sure if Guiton would remain as receivers coach if he hired an offensive coordinator from outside the staff.

He was also noncommittal when asked if he was inclined to retain the entire defensive staff. Coordinator Travis Williams and defensive assistants Marcus Woodson, Deke Adams and Deron Wilson led a major rebound for the Arkansas defense. The Razorbacks allowed 4,286 yards, its lowest total since the 2014 team gave up 4,204 yards in 13 games.

"Those questions are hard to answer," Pittman said. "Obviously I'd like to have a little bit more time to evaluate everybody. But those are hard to answer at this point. We just got our butt kicked. I need to take some time to figure out exactly what we need to do over the entire staff."

In his postgame news conference, Pittman said time is of the essence to bring an offensive coordinator on board and he hopes to have it done during the coming week.

"I hope so, because the portal comes open on [Dec. 4], so obviously with the kids that we have that are committed, you want to be right, but you also want to be as fast as you possibly can," he said. "You'd like to get some guys in here maybe Tuesday and Wednesday so they can talk to the kids before we need to go out on the road. I don't know if that's possible or not, but obviously we've been in conversations with several different people."





Arkansas running back AJ Green (0) carries the ball Friday during the fourth quarter of the Razorbacks’ 48-14 loss to the Missouri Tigers at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks gained 1,668 rushing yards this season, and Coach Sam Pittman said his goal in hiring an offensive coordinator this offseason is to find “a man that knows how to run the football.” (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)





