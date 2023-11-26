PREP FOOTBALL: Mackey’s pick six sparks Greenwood to win over Pulaski Academy

GREENWOOD -- Senior defensive back Brady Mackey is described by Greenwood coaches and teammates as a tireless worker. He loves to watch film and pick up the tendencies of opposing offenses. It paid off for him in a big way Friday night.

With Pulaski Academy driving to perhaps tie the game early in the first quarter at the Greenwood 15-yard line, Mackey anticipated a throw, caught it for an interception then went 87 yards for a touchdown and an early 14-0 lead. It was just the play the Bulldogs needed in a 56-26 semifinal victory at Smith-Robinson Stadium.

"That was big for momentum," Greenwood Coach Chris Young said. "We had something similar happen to us against Parkview once one year. It really just completely changes the game. I'm really proud of Mackey. He studies film and knew that play was coming. He really made a big play."

Mackey said on the play that he took for a touchdown he saw something similar from watching Pulaski Academy's offense this year.

"All week I saw that motion coming across and I was just sitting with outside leverage," Mackey said. "He broke out, and I just beat them to the outside route and cut in front of him. I just saw green grass from there."

Greenwood's defense had recorded at least one takeaway in each of its games up until last week's quarterfinal win over Mountain Home. Mackey and the defense wanted to change that, and the unit did so in a big way in a strong performance. Mackey had an interception early in the game and Braden Skaggs had one late in the game. The defense also recorded six sacks with junior defensive lineman Cash Archer leading the way with three himself.

The performance from Mackey in the biggest game of the year continued his strong final season as a Bulldog. He has more than 70 tackles this season and has a knack for providing game-changing plays for Greenwood.

"It's hard to score on defense," Mackey said with a smile. "I think this is my sixth turnover of the year. This was my second pick-six. Those plays are what we play for as a defensive back. We wanted to get a turnover this week after not having one last week."

The defense's performance was backed by a strong effort on offense and special teams. The Bulldogs never punted and Grant Karnes brought back an onside kick attempt for a 52-yard touchdown.

Greenwood is now just one game away from winning its 11th state title in program history and first since 2020. After finishing runner-up in back-to-back seasons, Mackey said the senior class is ready to finally add to the Bulldogs' trophy case with more hardware.

"These senior boys of 2024 have played in two state championships," Mackey said. "We know what's coming to us. We've been practicing harder and harder because we haven't reached our top goal. We want that championship. That's what we are on now."

Plays of the game: Greenwood's wide receivers have made plenty of big plays this year. Two key catches Friday were perhaps the highlights of the year in the style department with a pair of outstanding one-handed catches.

Karnes got the party started with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Kane Archer for a 21-6 lead in the first quarter. Karnes smoothly leaped in the air with one arm stretching for the ball in the end zone. He hauled it in before celebrating with his teammates.

Not to be outdone, LJ Robins made a bid to one-up Karnes. He motioned from the right side of the line to the left, running a route in the flat. Kane Archer then lofted the ball over Robin's head. Robins did all the work after that, catching the 5-yard pass with just one arm for a touchdown and a 35-14 lead in the second quarter.

Robins finished with eight catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns, while Karnes had five catches for 28 yards to go with his receiving touchdown and 52-yard kickoff return for a score.

"I have all the trust for those guys," Kane Archer said. "I know I can depend on them. I can just throw it up and they'll catch it. I love both those guys. Those one-handed catches were special. I have a lot of weapons with the offensive line playing so well. Our whole team is just playing so well."

Player of the game: Since coming back from an injury to his non-throwing hand, Kane Archer has been a driving force for the Greenwood offense, which has been one of the hottest offenses in the state averaging 52 points per game. He didn't slow down Friday. Kane Archer totaled 242 yards and six total touchdowns playing with short fields all night. In just his past five games, he is up to 35 touchdowns accounted for on the ground and through the air.

"He's been really, really good," Karnes said of his quarterback. "When plays break down, he is making something happen. He can run it and make people miss. He has an outstanding arm and can make every throw. He is just scoring a lot and making big plays for us."

Injury report: Greenwood had a scare when Karnes left the game with an arm injury, but he was able to return to action.

Notables: Greenwood made its home winning streak 63 games with the victory. ... The Bulldogs will have now ended their season at War Memorial Stadium for four consecutive seasons. ... Greenwood recovered each of Pulaski Academy's onside kicks and recorded three turnovers on downs.

Up next: Greenwood (12-0) is now set to face Little Rock Christian (10-2) in the Class 6A state championship game Friday at 6:30 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium. The Bulldogs earlier this season at home beat the Warriors 56-39 in 6A-West play.

That figures

315: total yards of offense for Greenwood against Pulaski Academy

22: number of interceptions for Greenwood this season

Greenwood defensive back Brady Mackey (4) returns an interception for a touchdown in the first quarter on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, at Bulldog Stadium in Greenwood. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Caleb Grieger)

