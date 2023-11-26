‘Razzle Dazzle’ returns for holidays

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas’ variety show fundraiser “Razzle Dazzle: A Holiday Spectacular,” will be an all-ages festive production, filled with harmonies of favorite holiday hits.

Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1-2, and 2 p.m. Dec. 3. The show is in the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater at ASC’s home building, 701 S. Main St. Ticketholders for the Dec. 1 performance are invited to a reception following the show, according to a news release.

“Razzle Dazzle” is ASC’s long-running variety show fundraiser, with ticket proceeds going to youth theater programming. This year’s show is directed by Lindsey Collins, with musical direction by Bethany Gere, and choreography by Grace McKissic. It is sponsored by Simmons Bank.

Each “Razzle Dazzle” features a different theme. This year’s is the first to feature a holiday theme.

“We’re taking the idea of ‘Razzle Dazzle’ and putting a holiday spin on it,” Gere said. “Theatergoers are in for a spectacular way to kick off the holiday season, with Christmas staples, some new versions of some classic songs, fun dancing, great singing, lots of Christmas joy — all of the holiday fun that you can imagine.” Performers are Celeste Alexander, Barry Bates, Jenna Gieringer, Angelica Glass, Maegan Hickerson, Portia Jones, Erica Kriner, Blessence Mc-Corvy, Jazmine Nguyen, Taylor Oates, K.C. Rowland, Tracy Sutherland, Ashley Thompson, Raymond Wallace and Donald Warren.

Tickets are $20 each and may be purchased at asc701.org/razzle-dazzleor by calling (870) 536-3375. They can also be purchased at ASC during visitor hours or before the show. The box office opens 45 minutes before showtime.

“The money that is raised during this is going directly back into the theater, so we can offer programming for the youth in the Delta region,” Gere said. “It’s a great way to give back to the community and help us fundraise.” Months of planning are about to pay off, according to the release.

“I am SO excited for people to see the show,” Gere said. “It is a party that we have all been needing. It’s a fun ride. We are simply having a good time. And I am excited for people to come have a good time with us.” For details, contact Lindsey Collins at lcollins@artx3.org or call (870) 536-3375.

ABOUT ASC

ASC is part of the ARTx3 Campus, the convergence of art, creativity, and community in Pine Bluff. The campus features three facilities: Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., and The ARTSpace and ART WORKS on Main, at 623 and 627 S. Main St. All three facilities present programming in the visual arts, performing arts, and STEAM education through exhibitions, performances, classes, and local partnerships. Gallery admission is free. Details: artx3.org or

(870) 536-3375.